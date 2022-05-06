ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NHL roundup: OT win puts Avalanche up 2-0 on Predators

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0daby3_0fUn2G2w00
May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates his overtime winning goal with defenseman Samuel Girard (49) against the Nashville Predators of game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

May 6 - Cale Makar scored 8:31 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night in Denver to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The Avalanche held the Predators to 15 shots after the first period and dominated chances in the third period and overtime. Colorado finally solved Ingram in OT after Nico Sturm took a shot from near the left circle that Ingram saved. The rebound came to Makar in the slot, and his wrister gave the Avalanche a two-game edge in the series.

It was Makar's second goal of the postseason. Nathan MacKinnon also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 25 shots for the Avalanche, who head to Nashville for Game 3 on Saturday.

Rookie goaltender Connor Ingram made a career-high 48 saves and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators.

Stars 2, Flames 0

Joe Pavelski's first-period goal held up as the game-winner thanks to a shutout performance by goaltender Jake Oettinger, and visiting Dallas beat Calgary to even the Western Conference first-round series at one win apiece.

Oettinger, in just his second NHL playoff start, made 29 saves -- 12 of them in the third period. He has a shutout streak of 114 minutes and 59 seconds, and he has stopped 54 of 55 shots he has faced in the series. Michael Raffl's empty-net goal with 69 seconds remaining sealed the win.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 shots for the Pacific Division-champion Flames, who are in dire need of offensive production with just one goal through the first two contests of the best-of-seven series. Markstrom has stopped 37 of 38 shots in the series.

Panthers 5, Capitals 1

Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each recorded a goal and an assist as Florida defeated Washington in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff game in Sunrise, Fla.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 set for Saturday afternoon in Washington.

Florida also got goals from Aaron Ekblad, Mason Marchment and Aaron Lundell. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Rangers 5, Penguins 2

Artemi Panarin scored a key goal with 11:58 remaining and collected two assists for host New York, which never trailed in a victory over Pittsburgh that evened its Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at one win apiece.

Game 3 is Saturday in Pittsburgh. New York's Frank Vatrano also contributed a goal and two assists. Vatrano scored 1:47 after Panarin as the Rangers rebounded nicely from their triple-overtime loss in the Tuesday series opener. New York's Igor Shesterkin followed up his 79-save performance in Game 1 by making 39 stops in Game 2.

Jake Guentzel collected his third goal of the series for Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby scored late in the second after helping set up Guentzel.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

NHL roundup: Penguins rout Rangers, take series lead

May 8 - Danton Heinen scored a tiebreaking goal at 11:02 of the third period Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting New York Rangers 7-4 for a 2-1 first-round playoff series lead. After the Rangers erased a three-goal deficit to tie it 4-4, Heinen caught up with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Joe Pavelski's 2 goals lead Stars past Flames in Game 3

Joe Pavelski scored twice, including the game-winning goal midway through the third period to lead the host Dallas Stars to a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series. Dallas has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and will look...
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Penguins pull away from Rangers in third, 7-4

Danton Heinen scored a tiebreaking goal at 11:02 of the third period Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting New York Rangers 7-4 for a 2-1 first-round playoff series lead. After the Rangers erased a three-goal deficit to tie it 4-4, Heinen caught up with a loose puck that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Nationals use long ball to drop Angels, 7-3

The Washington Nationals got home runs from Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Nelson Cruz to pave the way to a 7-3 victory over the host Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels’ pitching staff entered the game on an 18-inning scoreless streak following consecutive shutouts of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Denver, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Reuters

Rockies rally in 9th to knock off Arizona, 4-1

Consecutive singles by Yonathon Daza, Jose Iglesias and Connor Joe with two outs in the ninth inning capped a four-run rally to give the visiting Colorado Rockies a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in Phoenix. Called on to protect a 1-0 lead in the ninth, Diamondbacks closer...
DENVER, CO
Reuters

NBA fines Mavericks $25K over 'bench decorum' in Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday after being declared in violation of "rules regarding team bench decorum" during Wednesday's playoff loss against the Phoenix Suns. The punishment was announced by the NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell. The league said numerous players along with...
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy