Lindner, Clawson Announce ANC Candidacy

It may be hard to believe, but the month of May has already rolled around and festival season has already begun. Last weekend, the Def Pen team was happy to take you through the sites and sounds of the Sol Blume Festival in Sacramento, California. This weekend, our focus has shifted back towards the east coast for a major festival in the nation’s capital. Over at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C., Broccoli City Festival is preparing to return for its 10th festival and the lineup is fitting of a “Chocolate City” celebration. Led by DMV native’s like Masego, Wale, Rico Nasty, Ari Lennox and Alex Vaughn, the festival is ready to restore the feeling that has been missing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. For a complete guide to the week’s complete lineup of festivities, look no further. We’ve got you covered.

