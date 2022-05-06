ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten Ways to Boost Your Deadlift

By Patrick Dale, PT, ex-Marine
 2 days ago
The deadlift is the most productive exercise you can do with a barbell – period. Whether you want to build muscle, get stronger, improve your sports performance, or get leaner, the deadlift can help. In fact, it should be the cornerstone of your workout!. Deadlifts work so many...

Build Muscle Fast: 30-Minute Full-Body Dumbbell Workout

Bodybuilding can be very time-consuming. Doing four or more workouts a week, you need to find the time and energy to hit the gym and put everything you’ve got into your training. Consistency and effort are the keys to your success, and missing workouts will severely undermine your progress.
WORKOUTS
Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
A 20-Minute Pelvic Floor Workout That Will Also Strengthen Your Glutes

What does your pelvic floor have to do with strong glutes? As it turns out, it might be more than you think. Your pelvic floor muscles are located in the pelvis, which is between your tailbone and pubic bone. This means your glutes attach to the back (posterior) and side (lateral) of your pelvis. In addition to strengthening your glutes, working the pelvic floor has benefits such as helping with incontinence and sexual function. Overall, working your pelvic floor is a major key to your lower-body strength and health.
WORKOUTS
Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares A Killer Arms Workout

Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared his favorite arms workout. Bumstead is the reigning Olympia Classic Physique champion. One of the most dominant champions in the division’s history, Bumstead has won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He will try to make it four in a row at the 2022 Olympia that is scheduled to take place from Dec. 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Hips#Squats#Victorian
Axle Deadlift vs. Barbell Deadlift – What’s the Difference?

Deadlifts are one of the most productive strength training exercises around. Not only are they the third discipline in powerlifting competitions, but deadlifts also teach you how to safely lift heavy objects off the ground, i.e., using your legs and back and without rounding your lumbar spine. Deadlifts also often feature in strongman events.
WORKOUTS
Why sleeping on your left side could improve your health

George Costanza famously couldn’t “go left” when trying to make a romantic move. If Jerry Seinfeld’s TV best bud had the same problem when trying to fall asleep, it would go a long way toward explaining his frequent irritability. Because which side you sleep on –...
HEALTH
Bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovik Shares A ‘Hellacious’ Shoulder Workout 6-Weeks From 2022 NY Pro

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovic recently shared his shoulders workout footage. Hadzovik last competed at the 2019 Arnold Classic and finished sixth in the Men’s Physique division. Competitive bodybuilding puts an immense stress on the athletes’ mind and body. As a result, taking some time away from the sport can be beneficial to rekindle their passion for the sport. Sadik Hadzovik took an extended break from competition after the 2019 Arnold Classic.
WORKOUTS
Larry Wheels And Strongman Jerome Pever Collaborate For A Mind Blowing Bench Press Session

Bodybuilder and powerlifter Larry Wheels recently joined hands with Nigerian Strongman Jerome Pever for a bench press training session. Wheels is currently preparing for 2022 Middle-East’s Strongest Man in Dubai. The competition is scheduled to take place on August 27th and 28th. The 27-year-old is taking his competition prep seriously and has kept his 2.3 million YouTube subscribers updated with his progress over the last few weeks. Nigerian Strongman Jerome Pever will compete in a week’s time at the Emirates Strongest Man.
WORKOUTS
4 Unexpected Reasons You’ve Not Been Losing Weight In Your Midsection

Losing weight is difficult enough on its own, and many people find that targeting a specific area of their body for fat loss can feel overwhelming and daunting. We checked in with personal trainers and health experts for tips, suggestions and reasons why you might not be losing weight in your midsection despite all your hard work and efforts. (Before diving into it, please pat yourself on the back as prioritizing your health and fitness is admirable and worth celebrating!) Read on for insight and advice from Christine VanDoren, CN, CPT, certified personal trainer and nutritionist and Seamus Sullivan, B.S., CSCS, PN1, online performance and nutrition coach.
WEIGHT LOSS
Type 2 diabetics can add over a DECADE to their lives through simple lifestyle changes such as slimming down to a healthy weight, study finds

Type 2 diabetics could add a decade to their lives by slimming down to a healthy weight and better controlling blood pressure and sugar levels, a study suggests. Researchers at the University of Florida — who monitored patients aged 50 to 80 — said their findings should 'motivate' many to stick to treatment plans.
WEIGHT LOSS
Bodybuilder Breon Ansley Shares High-Volume Back Workout In Prep For 2022 Tampa Pro

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Breon Ansley recently shared his back workout. Ansley is one of the greatest Classic Physique competitors of his generation and has won the Olympia crown two times. The year 2018 marked the most successful year of his career as he won the Classic Physique championship in both Olympia and the Arnold Classic. The 42-year-old last competed at the 2022 Arnold Classic and finished fourth. He is set to return to the stage for the 2022 IFBB Tampa Pro and has revealed the plan to move to the 212 division in 2023.
TAMPA, FL
Is Brown Rice Good for People with Diabetes?

Rice is one of the most commonly eaten foods on earth, an essential ingredient in everything from stuffed cabbage rolls to takeout-inspired grain bowls. This grain is often considered off-limits for those of us with diabetes—but as it turns out, removing rice from our diets completely isn’t necessary to balance blood sugar. You simply need to know the right type of rice to choose.
NUTRITION
Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Performs His Off-Season Shoulder Workout For Bigger Delts

The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a shoulders workout. Bumstead is one of the most dominant champions in the Classic Physique division’s history and has won the title in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He will attempt to make it four in a row at the 2022 Olympia that is scheduled to take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
Legend Ronnie Coleman Shares Three Important Keys To Muscle Building

Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman recently shared three keys to building muscle. Coleman is regarded as the ‘Greatest Bodybuilder of All Time’ by a lot of people. His success in competitive bodybuilding justifies the claim as Ronnie won the prestigious Mr. Olympia crown a staggering eight times in his career. Apart from that, he also held the record for most professional bodybuilding competition wins (26). Dexter Jackson broke the record later. The 57-year-old received the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement award in 2021 for his contribution to the sport of bodybuilding.
FITNESS
18 Different Types of Barbells You Should Know About

Barbells are synonymous with weightlifting. If you work out at a commercial gym, you probably have noticed different types of barbells at your training facility. Different types of barbells vary in shape and size and might feature different amounts of knurling (gripping lines on the metal), whip (the way the weight changes as the bar moves), and sleeves (the ends of the barbell that hold the weight plates).
WORKOUTS
