HBO Max's The Staircase is like staring into an infinity mirror of true-crime

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
"The more you watch it, the more idly transfixed you become by the illusion — and simultaneously perplexed by its existence in the first place," says Jess Joho of HBO Max's scripted adaptation of The Staircase docuseries. "Fascinating, nauseating, and a slog all at once, the 2022 true crime drama starring...

TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
MarketWatch

Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video and Freevee in May 2022

Amazon’s Prime Video has new seasons of some fan favorites in May, in addition to a “Bosch” spinoff on its free sister service, Freevee. First up, the “Lord of the Flies”-like survival thriller “The Wilds” (May 6) returns for its second season. Season 1 revealed that the group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island were part of an elaborate social experiment, and Season 2 adds to that explosive mix a second island, populated by teenage boys.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Once again, the #1 show on Netflix is a guilty pleasure reality series

With Netflix reeling from a slew of bad headlines, stemming from its upcoming password-sharing crackdown and a feeling that the streamer has lost a step over the last year or two when it comes to quality, what’s this I see? Open the Netflix app, and there in the #1 spot on the Top 10 list of Netflix shows in the US today — Selling Sunset. A reality show about gorgeous real estate agents in Los Angeles that combines drama and luxe real estate into something Netflix calls a “docusoap.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

David Spade reacts to Dave Chappelle attack, reveals how Netflix informs him of potentially offensive jokes in his standup special

"Since the Will Smith incident, I feel there’s a change in the air," Spade tells The Hollywood Reporter when asked about Chappelle being attacked Tuesday night. "The invisible barrier between audience and stage has been broken. But clearly the grace period is over. I think all performers will hit first and ask questions later if someone comes at them. Even if it’s a juggler, you might get a bowling pin across the temple." As for his recently released first Netflix standup special, Nothing Personal, Spade says when asked if Netflix gives him notes or feedback: "If I really did something they didn’t like, they would tell me. I actually did something that night that I just did off the top of my head, and I don’t think they made me take it out. I think they said, “We don’t think that’ll work as well, but it’s up to you.” And I love that because ultimately people are gonna get mad at me, but they do shoulder some responsibility because they’re where people are seeing it. So they’re gonna get caught in the crossfire. And I ultimately took this thing out because I didn’t really love the joke. It was sort of offensive — way, way worse than anything in there. But what I did is riff to the audience about why I did that joke and how I thought of it on the way there and how it was so f*cking dumb of me to try to cram it in a special, and that was funnier to me than the joke. And so I like that element of it, but I thought it wasn’t worth it to take the hit on the joke."
TV & VIDEOS
