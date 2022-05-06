ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Star Trek's iconic 1964 pilot "The Cage" is being re-created as a hologram

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Roddenberry Archive and Los Angeles-based cloud graphics company OTOY have teamed...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Amazon unveils the trailer for Jenny Han YA novel adaptation The Summer I Turned Pretty

Led by Lola Tung, the "multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer." The trailer also features the music of Taylor Swift's "This Love (Taylor’s Version)." The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres June 17.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Patrick Stewart reflects on Star Trek: Picard's finale, from his biggest regret to why his voice sounded hoarse

"My only regret is that once Jean-Luc revealed those hidden facts about his childhood to us, I almost wished we could immediately put him back on the bridge of the Enterprise to hear and see what the impact this revelation had on him," Stewart tells The Hollywood Reporter. "But we couldn’t do that. There are so many emotional complexities in this whole series that we did not investigate much in Next Generation. I grew up in a violent home and over the years, thanks to lots of very expensive American therapy, it’s something that I think I’ve come to terms with. But the harm that it could do while it was being compressed and kept out and kept back and not acknowledged, it was very dark. I realized this was the same with Jean-Luc. Now, if you watched episodes nine and 10, you will hear that my voice sounds different. Whenever smoke is used onstage, I have to make a protest because — I know it’s not poisonous, it’s not going to harm — it gets onto the vocal cords. I particularly suffer badly from this. And it made me a little hoarse. So, at first, we were going to rerecord a lot of what I said, but I urged (executive producer) Akiva (Goldsman) and my fellow producers not to do that because the weakness in my voice was reflecting the weakness in the character." ALSO: Stewart says the cameo in Picard's finale "was marvelous."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is "the trekkiest Star Trek show that’s ever trekked"

"The series, which follows the adventures of the USS Enterprise before Captain Kirk came aboard, feels like the first true successor to The Original Series since it ended its run in 1969," says Terry Terrones of the Paramount+ series. "Make no mistake, there’s been plenty of quality new Star Trek content over the past 53 years on the small screen. Over that span there have been 10 live action and animated TV programs set in its unique universe, and all of them have offered something special. Trekkies have been treated to great characters, incredible villains, countless memorable moments, and the hilarity of Worf being wrong in every possible scenario. He was not a merry man. For lifelong Star Trek fans like myself, the past five decades-plus has been a veritable potpourri of quality programming, and not much of it has a connection to The Original Series. We’re a blessed fan base. That said, no new series feels more rooted in the DNA of the Star Trek mythos than Paramount+’s wonderfully crafted, Strange New Worlds. To be sure, with Spock (Ethan Peck) and Captain Pike (Anson Mount) around, there are names viewers familiar with The Original Series (and Star Trek: Discovery) are sure to remember—but this latest vehicle also connects deeply to Trek lore."
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
People

Guiding Light and One Life to Live Star Jerry verDorn Dead at 72

Jerry verDorn, known for his long-time starring role as Ross on the popular daytime TV series Guiding Light, has died at age 72, his family confirmed. The actor, who starred as the patriarch of the show's central Marler family, died peacefully in his home on Sunday months after being diagnosed with cancer, according to an in memoriam page shared by his family.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Hologram#The Cage#Star Trek#Roddenberry Archive#Otoy
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Where Does Jeff Probst Stay During 'Survivor' Filming? His Mystery Location, Revealed

American reality competition series Survivor keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, watching strangers struggle to feed themselves, build shelter, and forge alliances on a remote island far from technology. While the contestants are off competing, those who have been voted off the island and into the jury are removed from the playing field and sheltered in a luxurious hotel until the very end of the game.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

10 Famous Celebrities Who Lived To Be 100 Years Old

It is quite the celebration to be able to turn 100 years old. Not many pass this milestone, but there are some famous celebrities who have successfully done so. You may remember them from old black and white movies or even more recent movies and television shows. Here are some...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy