For Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, filming their Better Call Saul cameo was like being in the witness protection program
Cranston said it was like his cameo in 2019's El Camino: A Breaking...www.primetimer.com
Cranston said it was like his cameo in 2019's El Camino: A Breaking...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0