TV is facing a showrunner crisis amid the slew of streaming-era shows

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
There aren't enough TV writers with enough experience to serve as showrunners these days, and the explosion of new shows plus COVID have set up new showrunners to fail. As Vice's Katharine Trendacosta -- who spent three years looking into TV's showrunner crisis and spoke to everybody from Damon Lindelof to...

