Why wasn't there more hoopla surrounding Grace and Frankie's series finale?

 2 days ago
Netflix's longest-running TV series wrapped up seven seasons and 94 episodes last week with very little fanfare, says Mary McNamara. "Marta Kauffman’s Netflix series Grace and Frankie came to an end last Friday, and I don’t think we are making a big enough deal over this," says...

