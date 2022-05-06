ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Larry David on why Curb Your Enthusiasm hasn't gotten him "canceled": "The fans of the show don’t care about political correctness"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Asked why he keeps getting away with being offensive with touchy subjects, David said at Netflix Is...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

David Spade reacts to Dave Chappelle attack, reveals how Netflix informs him of potentially offensive jokes in his standup special

"Since the Will Smith incident, I feel there’s a change in the air," Spade tells The Hollywood Reporter when asked about Chappelle being attacked Tuesday night. "The invisible barrier between audience and stage has been broken. But clearly the grace period is over. I think all performers will hit first and ask questions later if someone comes at them. Even if it’s a juggler, you might get a bowling pin across the temple." As for his recently released first Netflix standup special, Nothing Personal, Spade says when asked if Netflix gives him notes or feedback: "If I really did something they didn’t like, they would tell me. I actually did something that night that I just did off the top of my head, and I don’t think they made me take it out. I think they said, “We don’t think that’ll work as well, but it’s up to you.” And I love that because ultimately people are gonna get mad at me, but they do shoulder some responsibility because they’re where people are seeing it. So they’re gonna get caught in the crossfire. And I ultimately took this thing out because I didn’t really love the joke. It was sort of offensive — way, way worse than anything in there. But what I did is riff to the audience about why I did that joke and how I thought of it on the way there and how it was so f*cking dumb of me to try to cram it in a special, and that was funnier to me than the joke. And so I like that element of it, but I thought it wasn’t worth it to take the hit on the joke."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Harvey Calls Will Smith's Slap A "Punk Move": "I Lost A Lot Of Respect For Him"

It has been two months since Will Smith and Chris Rock's slapping incident at the Oscars took over pop culture, and comedians are still letting Smith have it. Immediately following the infamous Academy Awards moment, comedians came forward to express their disgust with Smith's behavior, and while much of that conversation has dissipated within the last two months, Steve Harvey is reviving the topic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curb Your Enthusiasm
Primetimer

Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach discusses the fan mail and hate mail she's received and why she'd pick Ken Jennings as the new full-time host

"My wrist has received fan mail," the 23-year-old Roach tells Vulture of the divisiveness over her wrist movements. "If anything, my wrist received a lot of hate mail. A lot of people really didn’t like it. I saw a couple fan cams of my wrist, which is funny. There’s a lot of queer people specifically who have been fans of the way I move my hands and body. It’s not something I thought about at the time I was taping, but it’s fun to see the support from that community, which I’m a part of." Roach was also asked about whom she'd prefer to see as the new Jeopardy! host since she's worked with both Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. "I would say Ken because of his history with the show," she says. "As a contestant, there’s something really special about being onstage with the greatest player of all time. Someone who understands in a very visceral way what it’s like to be in your position. Mayim is fantastic, but she doesn’t have that same experience."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Formula 1: Drive To Survive is TV's best show about a dysfunctional workplace

"In many workplaces, there’s an unspoken truth that who you know matters more than what you do when it comes to being successful," says Monica Torres of the Netflix reality show. "But in Netflix’s open-wheel racing reality show Formula 1: Drive To Survive, workplace politics is no unspoken secret. Don’t let the beautiful race backdrops of verdant Belgian hillsides and yachts in Monaco fool you: Formula 1 is a ruthless, hyper-competitive workplace. As someone who didn’t know anything about the sport before bingeing the show, I found it to be refreshingly direct in dispelling the myth that hard work speaks for itself."
MOTORSPORTS
Primetimer

I Think You Should Leave Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

Netflix has renewed Tim Robinson's sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave for a third season, Variety reports. Cast member Sam Richardson said that the writing team began work on Season 3 in March, though a premiere date has not yet been announced. “I’m not sure when they’ll start...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

Every Marvel TV show of the MCU era, ranked

According to Vulture, the best Marvel show is Jessica Jones, followed by Daredevil, Loki, WandaVision and Agent Carter. According to The A.V. Club, the best Marvel show is WandaVision, followed by Loki, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Agent Carter.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Amazon unveils the trailer for Jenny Han YA novel adaptation The Summer I Turned Pretty

Led by Lola Tung, the "multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer." The trailer also features the music of Taylor Swift's "This Love (Taylor’s Version)." The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres June 17.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Patrick Stewart reflects on Star Trek: Picard's finale, from his biggest regret to why his voice sounded hoarse

"My only regret is that once Jean-Luc revealed those hidden facts about his childhood to us, I almost wished we could immediately put him back on the bridge of the Enterprise to hear and see what the impact this revelation had on him," Stewart tells The Hollywood Reporter. "But we couldn’t do that. There are so many emotional complexities in this whole series that we did not investigate much in Next Generation. I grew up in a violent home and over the years, thanks to lots of very expensive American therapy, it’s something that I think I’ve come to terms with. But the harm that it could do while it was being compressed and kept out and kept back and not acknowledged, it was very dark. I realized this was the same with Jean-Luc. Now, if you watched episodes nine and 10, you will hear that my voice sounds different. Whenever smoke is used onstage, I have to make a protest because — I know it’s not poisonous, it’s not going to harm — it gets onto the vocal cords. I particularly suffer badly from this. And it made me a little hoarse. So, at first, we were going to rerecord a lot of what I said, but I urged (executive producer) Akiva (Goldsman) and my fellow producers not to do that because the weakness in my voice was reflecting the weakness in the character." ALSO: Stewart says the cameo in Picard's finale "was marvelous."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Baby goes too far

"It’s funny where our subjective limits lie," says James Field of the HBO horror-comedy. "When The Baby’s preview came out, I was completely down for a horror-comedy about an evil baby manipulating a childless woman into becoming its guardian and murdering anyone who got in its way or showed a hint of hostility. The pilot came out last week but I held off on a review because it was very slow, and focused on setting up the characters and plot with little in the way of comedy or horror. A few people died, mostly off-screen, but it wasn’t gory or graphically violent. It deserved time to come into its own. Halfway through the second half-hour episode, I regretted that decision, as I watched the malicious little monster commit the kind of terrible act that first sent John Wick into a righteous fury." ALSO: The Baby star Michelle de Swarte: "I like babies. I’m not sure if I could have done this show if I didn’t."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

What it's like watching one week of Gutfeld!: "He’s crass and hacky-on-purpose, with a deplorable private life"

Watching Fox News' Greg Gutfeld be one of the most popular late-night hosts can be exhausting, says James Parker, but his success makes sense. "It’s post-Trump, all of this, in the sense that Trump—the worst stand-up comedian in the world, with the world’s weirdest timing—introduced into the culture a tremendous uncertainty about what was actually funny," says Parker. "And it had to happen, didn’t it: a fizzy late-night space where the pieties of all the other fizzy late-night spaces are inverted, where the jokes are not about Trump being orange but about Joe Biden being senile, where the lost gospel is not the Mueller report but Hunter Biden’s laptop. Gutfeld, though, is not just Seth Meyers through the looking glass. The writing on Gutfeld! is clunkier and more hostile, and the riffs meaner, because he’s got a job to do for Fox News."
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy