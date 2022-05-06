ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Stewart reflects on Star Trek: Picard's finale, from his biggest regret to why his voice sounded hoarse

"My only regret is that once Jean-Luc revealed those hidden facts about his childhood to us, I almost wished we could immediately put him back on the bridge of the Enterprise to hear and see what the impact this revelation had on him," Stewart tells The Hollywood Reporter. "But we couldn’t...

