What is the Wordle answer for 6 May?

By Becca Monaghan
 2 days ago

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It's hard to fathom what life was like before Wordle took over the internet.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. Players have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To save your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: Blue Peter love these.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aqj8i_0fUmuxF900


Got it yet?

The answer for today is " BADGE ", a small accessory worn that usually represents an organisation or achievement.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

And if you are getting bored of Wordle - how about you try some of the alternative games knocking about the internet at the moment? There are some goodies...

