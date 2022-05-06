ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea stocks, won fall as Wall Street slides; benchmark bond yield drops

 2 days ago

* KOSPI falls for 4th straight session

* Longest losing streak since late January

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korean benchmark bond yield edges lower

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, their longest losing streak since Jan. 27, hit by the turbulence on Wall Street. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped slightly.

** The benchmark KOSPI slipped 33.06 points, or 1.23%, to 2,644.51, reflecting the U.S. market’s moves over the past two sessions as the local market was closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

** “Investors are still worried about a 75-basis-point increase of the U.S. interest rate and this hit growth stocks harder in the absence of positive news strong enough to counter the gloomy sentiment,” said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, but ended sharply lower on Thursday on concerns the increase would not be enough to rein in U.S. inflation.

** In Seoul, most heavyweights dropped, with technology giant Samsung Electronics falling 2.06% and peer SK Hynix dropping 1.83%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 477.8 billion won ($375.65 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,272.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.50% lower than its previous close at 1,266.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,272.4 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,272.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 11.19% so far this year, and lost 2.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,312.48 million shares. Of the total 928 issues traded, 227 shares advanced while 655 declined.

** The won has lost 6.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 points to 104.80 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.8 basis points to 3.149%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 3.452%.

Fortune

Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

It’s been pretty easy to make money on stocks over the past decade. One can’t-miss strategy: You just buy the big names in tech. Repeat over and over again. From February 2009 to last November, investors marveled as the value of the tech-heavy Nasdaq doubled, and doubled, and doubled again—and kept going—to soar from 1400 to 16,200. That to-the-moon trajectory made some sense—it coincided with a period of rock-bottom interest rates and easy-money Federal Reserve policy. The bulls saw this as a golden era of lower-for-longer interest rates, which gave rise to, among other things, the TINA (there is no alternative) stock-picking strategy, and the rise of YOLO (remember that?) retail traders.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally on Powell's Rate Reassurance

Stocks breathed a massive sigh of relief Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve gave the markets exactly the rate hike they were betting on – and indicated that future hikes were unlikely to be more aggressive. Specifically, the Federal Open Market Committee chalked up its first 50-basis-point increase to...
International Business Times

Dollar Slips Before Expected Fed Rate Hike

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting, as investors evaluated how much expected U.S. central bank hawkishness is already priced into the greenback. The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points, which would be the...
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Reuters

Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation. All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made...
Reuters

Reuters

