S.Korea stocks, won fall as Wall Street slides; benchmark bond yield drops

* KOSPI falls for 4th straight session

* Longest losing streak since late January

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korean benchmark bond yield edges lower

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, their longest losing streak since Jan. 27, hit by the turbulence on Wall Street. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped slightly.

** The benchmark KOSPI slipped 33.06 points, or 1.23%, to 2,644.51, reflecting the U.S. market’s moves over the past two sessions as the local market was closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

** “Investors are still worried about a 75-basis-point increase of the U.S. interest rate and this hit growth stocks harder in the absence of positive news strong enough to counter the gloomy sentiment,” said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, but ended sharply lower on Thursday on concerns the increase would not be enough to rein in U.S. inflation.

** In Seoul, most heavyweights dropped, with technology giant Samsung Electronics falling 2.06% and peer SK Hynix dropping 1.83%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 477.8 billion won ($375.65 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,272.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.50% lower than its previous close at 1,266.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,272.4 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,272.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 11.19% so far this year, and lost 2.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,312.48 million shares. Of the total 928 issues traded, 227 shares advanced while 655 declined.

** The won has lost 6.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 points to 104.80 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.8 basis points to 3.149%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 3.452%.