The University of Montevallo this week renamed one of its most prominent buildings in honor of a civil rights historian who taught as a professor for 28 years. The Rev. Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr., a longtime pastor and president of Birmingham-Easonian Baptist Bible College, is the author of books on the history of the Black church in Alabama. He served as director of minority affairs at the University of Montevallo from 1988-99 and was a history professor for 28 years, retiring in 2020.

MONTEVALLO, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO