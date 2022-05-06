ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MD

Mills and Burris declared champs in memorial horseshoe tourney

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOivo_0fUmriHh00

STEVENSVILLE — The memorial horseshoe tournament at the Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576 on April 23 hosted 23 two-person teams playing in a double elimination format, best of three matches.

The tournament was held in memory of local Elk members who have passed since the horseshoe league was formed 30 years ago. Beginning the annual tradition in 2019 before the pandemic, the event has been postponed since then.

Before the tournament, a prayer was offered, calling the names of those passed who once were members of the horseshoe league: Mickey Gibson, Howard Smentkowski, Ronnie Martin, Phil Poblett and Mark Hulme. An “11th hour toast” was recited by Past Exalted Ruler and longtime horseshoe league member Jimmy Cox, “The faults of Elk members who have passed are written in sand, where their good deeds are written on tablets of love and memory.” The Pledge of Allegiance was lead by tournament director Tommy Thombs, and the tournament began.

The top two teams, making it to the finals were Bob Burris of Sandtown, DE, partnered with Tom Mills of Cambridge. The second team, coming through the losers bracket, was Charles Heflin of Caroline, VA, partnered with Gary River of Charlottesville, VA. Burris and Mills went undefeated, winning the tournament. The only team Heflin and River lost to in the tournament (twice) were the eventual championship team.

Comments / 1

Related
WMDT.com

Decatur claims Bayside South Championship over Parkside

SALISBURY, Md.– Stephen Decatur defeated Parkside in a final score of 13-12 for the Bayside South Championship Saturday morning. The game originally started on Friday but was rained out in the 2nd half. Parkside would come into the game on Saturday morning with a 10-7 lead over the Seahawks. The Rams would start off hot with goals by Haley Urban and Miranda Mears.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Times & Record Observer

From the past

Twenty six First District citizens will fight for the six delegate seats to the Democratic National Convention in the Maryland primary election on Tuesday, May 16. Only one Queen Anne’s countian — William Edwin Cole Jr., 19, of Queenstown —…
QUEENSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
10
Followers
42
Post
453
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy