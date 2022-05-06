Mills and Burris declared champs in memorial horseshoe tourney

STEVENSVILLE — The memorial horseshoe tournament at the Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576 on April 23 hosted 23 two-person teams playing in a double elimination format, best of three matches.

The tournament was held in memory of local Elk members who have passed since the horseshoe league was formed 30 years ago. Beginning the annual tradition in 2019 before the pandemic, the event has been postponed since then.

Before the tournament, a prayer was offered, calling the names of those passed who once were members of the horseshoe league: Mickey Gibson, Howard Smentkowski, Ronnie Martin, Phil Poblett and Mark Hulme. An “11th hour toast” was recited by Past Exalted Ruler and longtime horseshoe league member Jimmy Cox, “The faults of Elk members who have passed are written in sand, where their good deeds are written on tablets of love and memory.” The Pledge of Allegiance was lead by tournament director Tommy Thombs, and the tournament began.

The top two teams, making it to the finals were Bob Burris of Sandtown, DE, partnered with Tom Mills of Cambridge. The second team, coming through the losers bracket, was Charles Heflin of Caroline, VA, partnered with Gary River of Charlottesville, VA. Burris and Mills went undefeated, winning the tournament. The only team Heflin and River lost to in the tournament (twice) were the eventual championship team.