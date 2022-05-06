L-S track teams finish seventh at West Marshall

Lynnville-Sully junior Braden Alberts starts a relay during the Hawks' annual track and field meet in Newton. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

STATE CENTER — Greenlee Smock added another event to her track and field resume and the Lynnville-Sully junior now leads the team in the long jump, too.

She competed in the event for the first time in her prep career and placed second with a leap of 15 feet, 6 inches during the West Marshall Coed Invitational on April 28.

“The girls worked hard as we were able to get another nice night to run,” L-S girls head track and field coach Kevin Johnson said. “The girls keep working to improve as we move into the final weeks of the season.”

It was one of four top-four finishes for Smock on the day. She led the Hawks to a seventh-place team finish in the 11-team field.

Host West Marshall won the team title with 136 points and South Hamilton was second at 120. East Marshall (84), BLCUW (79) and Colfax-Mingo (76) completed the top five.

Smock had the Hawks’ lone win as she won the 3,000-meter run in 11 minutes, 46.44 seconds. She also was third in the 1,500 in 5:32.77 and fourth in the 800 in 2:44.74.

Reagan McFarland placed third in the 100 in 14.01 seconds. Carsyn McFarland took sixth in the 200 with a time of 29.7 and Abby Squires placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 93 feet, 5 inches.

Lynnville-Sully senior Reagan McFarland, right, passes the baton to Sydney Jansen during a meet this season. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Five wins power L-S boys to seventh at West Marshall

The Hawk boys won five events but added only three other top-five finishes during a seventh place finish at the West Marshall Coed Invitational on April 28.

Conner Maston won the 200-meter dash, Ryan Annee leaped to a gold medal in the long jump and the Hawks won three relays for the day.

“It was a good night to mix things up a bit with some different relay groups, people in some different spots, still looking to compete hard, improve on performances and get ready to go into the month of May,” L-S boys track and field coach Darin Arkema said. “We had three guys out with illness, we were short-handed and we need to be healthy and strong going into conference next week.”

Maston’s winning 200 time was clocked in 24.08 seconds and Annee won the long jump in 19 feet, 1 inch.

Maston had two other top-three finishes. He was third in the 100 (11.95) and tied for third in the high jump (5-8). James Gruver (59.06) collected the other top finish as he was fourth in the 400 hurdles.

Lynnville-Sully senior Mason Rodibaugh competes in the discus during a meet this season. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Corder Noun Harder and Josh Hardenbrook were part of all three relay wins.

The 4x100 team of Kyle Squires, Annee, Hardenbrook and Noun Harder won the race in 44.65 seconds.

The 4x200 relay included Noun Harder, Bryce Richards, Annee and Hardenbrook won in 1:36.11.

The sprint medley relay team won in 1:39.27. That foursome included Aidan Stock, Noun Harder, Hardenbrook and Gruver.

The Hawks scored 73.5 points in seventh, edging Colo-NESCO by 1.5 points. South Tama County (122) won the meet, while BCLUW (98), West Marshall (96.5), East Marshall (89) and Baxter (88) completed the top five.

“Times weren’t as slowed as what I thought they might be,” Arkema said. “Credit the athletes for being ready to go and giving their best as it got quite cool when clouds moved in front of the sun and the meet was longer than the previous three we had been at.”