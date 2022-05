Click here to read the full article. It’s Harry’s House and we’re just the king’s unworthy guests. On Thursday, Harry Styles announced a fall residency tour, which will see him make stops in major cities New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Austin, in support of his forthcoming album, scheduled for May 20. The set of shows serves as a seeming continuation of his massive 42-date Love on Tour from last year. This time, though, he’s converting arena venues into Harry’s House as he performs songs from his new record in just a few cities. The trek will start in Toronto on Aug. 15...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO