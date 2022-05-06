ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bicyclist critically injured in crash with vehicle Thursday

By Jamie Peters
 2 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a bicyclist was critically injured in a crash near Blue River Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard Thursday night.

Police said a grey Chevy Traverse was headed north on Blue River Road at about 8:20 p.m. when the right front side and right side mirror struck a man on a bicycle.

The man was ejected from the bike.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy Traverse were not hurt and both were wearing their seatbelts.

