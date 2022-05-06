ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOP Lodge seeks community support

By Hannah Combs
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 2 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — The Fraternal Order of Police, Cambridge-Dorchester Lodge No. 27 Inc., the local lodge for Dorchester County, is attempting to build an FOP lodge for the officers of Dorchester County. The officer members of the lodge, alongside officers from Cambridge Police Department, Hurlock PD, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and disabled and retired officers from those agencies are hoping that they will soon have a lodge for officers just like the American Legions or VFW functions for military veterans.

Fundraising and saving for this project began in 2017 with the purchase of nearly 10 acres of land on Dailsville Road, just outside of the Cambridge city limits. With building plans in hand, the FOP learned it did not have enough funds to complete the project.

In 2021, a grant from the state was received, but only 50% of the funds that they requested. A second grant request yielded no more funding. To meet the terms of the grant received in 2021, funds must be used soon or be returned to the state. Members are hopeful they can raise additional funds to build their lodge before time runs out.

Last year, the FOP did a small mailing to about a third of the county and received donations from citizens, businesses and organizations that were willing to help — still the funds raised fell far short of what was needed. This month they are asking residents again to “find it within their hearts to donate to the project.”

This is the largest fundraising endeavor that the local lodge has ever undertaken on its own.

Thomas Hurley, retired Cambridge Police Officer with 30 years of service and lodge president for the last 28 years, said the lodge is not using some telemarketer to call everyone and take a huge part of the funds raised as payment for their services. Hurley said no one likes those phone call, and that’s why the lodge decided to do this themselves through a mailing. The only costs are for printing up everything, having it put together and then paying the postage when it is taken to the Cambridge Post Office.

The mailers will be addressed to “Dorchester Resident.”

Hurley said he wants everyone to know that this “is not a scam but a true fundraiser and all donations will stay within Dorchester County and be used towards building the FOP Lodge.”

D/Sgt. Chris Flynn of Cambridge PD, lodge secretary, said the lodge will be a great place for officers to go and have meetings, house their lodge records and history, and also have other events for other nonprofit organizations.

Deputy Mark Parker of the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office, lodge vice president, said many officers are looking forward to this lodge being built, “Times are really bad for all officers right now and any good news, like this lodge, can raise the spirits of many of the officers and give them a location to lobby for better pay and benefits, which is badly needed for all of the officers of Dorchester County.”

Mailers should arrive between May 12 and May 14.

“The lodge and its officer members will be grateful for any and all donations,” Hurley said, acknowledging that everyone is facing hard times right now. Large donations will be recognized on plaques within the lodge when it is built. The letter in the mailing will advise the donation amounts for Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond Donors.

To learn more visit www.foplodge27.org or on Facebook at “Cambridge-Dorchester FOP.”

