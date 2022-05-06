Dorchester County Council honors corrections officers at meeting

CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met Tuesday night and began the meeting by recognizing county correctional officers. In Dorchester County, a typical shift of seven correctional officers handles 125-130 inmates.

Next, officials discussed a new state law that will require that all electricians pass a test that brings them up to new state standards. Third District Councilman Ricky Travers said the council is handling the situation so that electricians will not be forced out of work.

“We’re in the process of working on it where we will be able to grandfather them and give them a year to take the test to complete and bring them up to state standards,” Travers said.

The council then focused on the McKeil Point housing development in Woolford which has houses in need of being connected to city sewer since their pond sewage system is failing. First District Councilman Jay Newcomb said the problem must be dealt with immediately.

“If not, it’s going to be a major disaster for the area. It’s going to be better for the Bay and rivers to have that sewage pumped to Cambridge and treated,” Newcomb said.

A representative from Phillips Packing House came to speak as part of the effort to secure about $800,000 in funding for the project. Once completed, the business is expected to create 225 full-time jobs and 106 part-time jobs.

Michael J. Spears, the county’s director of finance and collector of taxes, made an announcement that he is retiring after 27 years.

“I made my retirement effective October 1 of this year to give the council plenty of time to find my replacement,” Spears said.

The county council meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of every month.