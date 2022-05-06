ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Dorchester County Council honors corrections officers at meeting

By By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXfhw_0fUmonJ100

CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met Tuesday night and began the meeting by recognizing county correctional officers. In Dorchester County, a typical shift of seven correctional officers handles 125-130 inmates.

Next, officials discussed a new state law that will require that all electricians pass a test that brings them up to new state standards. Third District Councilman Ricky Travers said the council is handling the situation so that electricians will not be forced out of work.

“We’re in the process of working on it where we will be able to grandfather them and give them a year to take the test to complete and bring them up to state standards,” Travers said.

The council then focused on the McKeil Point housing development in Woolford which has houses in need of being connected to city sewer since their pond sewage system is failing. First District Councilman Jay Newcomb said the problem must be dealt with immediately.

“If not, it’s going to be a major disaster for the area. It’s going to be better for the Bay and rivers to have that sewage pumped to Cambridge and treated,” Newcomb said.

A representative from Phillips Packing House came to speak as part of the effort to secure about $800,000 in funding for the project. Once completed, the business is expected to create 225 full-time jobs and 106 part-time jobs.

Michael J. Spears, the county’s director of finance and collector of taxes, made an announcement that he is retiring after 27 years.

“I made my retirement effective October 1 of this year to give the council plenty of time to find my replacement,” Spears said.

The county council meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of every month.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. reaches $2.5M settlement with family of teen who died after eating glove

The parents of an autistic 17-year-old who choked on a glove at school have reached a $2.5 million dollar settlement with the school system in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Bowen Levy’s parents filed a federal suit against the school system last year, saying its negligence is responsible for their son’s November 2019 death. The family said Bowen had a compulsive condition that caused him to swallow and eat nonfood items.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Road, parking changes advance in downtown Ocean City

From a closure of a portion of Dorchester Street for spring cruisin’ to the elimination of a paid parking space on Worcester Street, Ocean City Council members approved several downtown roads-related items this week. Cruisin’ on Dorchester. Motorists will have to readjust their routes for several hours on...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Dorchester County, MD
City
Cambridge, MD
City
Woolford, MD
Dorchester County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Crisfield gets new chief of police, chief explains his plans for the city

CRISFIELD, Md. – Last week Crisfield appointed a new Chief of Police, Rick Taylor. 47 ABC had a chance to speak to Chief Taylor and talk about his plans for the city. Chief Taylor has been with Crisfield police for almost 16 years, making him quite familiar with the city. He says he attended the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy and moved up from there.
CRISFIELD, MD
Ocean City Today

Assistant fire chief cited in West Ocean City crash

An assistant fire chief with the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company was cited by State Police for his involvement in a motor vehicle crash in West Ocean City on Wednesday which occurred while he was responding to a 911 call. According to a statement posted to the Ocean City Fire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

AG Identifies Person Fatally Shot By Baltimore County Police In Essex And Officers Who Fired Weapons

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A unit within the Maryland Attorney General’s office identified the person fatally shot by police Wednesday in Essex as 39-year-old Ralph Picarello III, of Essex. The two officers involved in the incident were identified as D. Manning and E. Pellegrino of the Baltimore County Police Department. Both are assigned to the Operations Bureau. Manning has been with the department for 1 and 1/2 years and Pellegrino has been with the department for 11 months. The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General, a group tasked with investigating all deadly encounters with law enforcement, is looking into the...
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Decedent, officers in fatal Essex police-involved identified

BALTIMORE, MD—The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on May 4 in Essex. The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 900-block of Boundbrook Way (21221). The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Ralph Picarello, III, of Essex. The … Continue reading "Decedent, officers in fatal Essex police-involved identified" The post Decedent, officers in fatal Essex police-involved identified appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officers#Corrections Officers#Travers#Mckeil Point#Phillips Packing House
WMDT.com

Six Wicomico Co. establishments fail alcohol compliance check

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force says multiple businesses failed a routine compliance check this week. The Task Force, made up of the Wicomico County Liquor License Department, Maryland State Police, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and Salisbury Police Department, conducted the check of establishments licensed to sell alcohol in the county on Wednesday. A total of 25 establishments were checked, with 19 passing and 6 failing.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury resources available for citizens as they re-enter society

SALISBURY, Md. — One of those programs that the state’s attorney’s office is involved in – is called LEAD. That’s the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program. They’re teaming up with the Wicomico County Health Department and the Salisbury Police Department to help released inmates who have served their time adjust back to society. Officials say this program is able to provide more specialized attention to each individual.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Town of Snow Hill announces unofficial results of May 3rd election

SNOW HILL, Md. – The Town of Snow Hill has announced the unofficial results of its General Election, held on May 3rd. The ballot included the offices of Mayor and Eastern District Council. Running for Mayor were Rob Hall and Mike Pruitt, while Dave Burt and Janet Simpson ran for Eastern District Council.
SNOW HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOC

Wicomico Co. Man Given Lengthy Prison Sentence for Firearms Offenses, Probation Violation

SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for multiple firearms offenses and violation of probation. A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge on Friday sentenced Alan Donoway, 39, 16 years in prison on firearm violations, five of which are a mandatory minimum sentence with limited possibility of parole. Additionally, Donoway was sentenced to 12 years consecutive to the sentence on the firearm offenses for violating the terms of his probation.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
32
Followers
30
Post
52
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy