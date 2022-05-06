Splashdown: SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth after 6-month mission

TAMPA, Fla. — Four astronauts have returned to Earth, splashing down off Florida’s Gulf Coast shortly after midnight Friday following the six-month Crew-3 science mission on the International Space Station.

According to The Associated Press, the SpaceX Dragon Endurance Capsule – carrying NASA’s Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Raja Chari, along with Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency – undocked from the space station about 1:20 a.m. EDT Thursday and landed in the waters off Tampa less than a day later, at 12:43 a.m. Friday.

“And … splashdown! Dragon has safely made it home with precious cargo aboard: four #Crew3 astronauts!” NASA tweeted alongside a video of the moment. “Now they wait for the recovery vehicle, which is named after Shannon Walker, mission specialist for the first crewed @SpaceX mission to the @Space_Station.”

About an hour later, NASA shared a video of the astronauts exiting the capsule. After receiving medical checks, they will travel to Houston, according to the AP.

During their mission, Crew-3 astronauts joined others on board the orbiting lab to conduct several “science and research investigations,” according to the NASA website. Those included a food physiology experiment and a project measuring human spaceflight risks associated with long-duration missions, the agency said.

Last week, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Freedom capsule sent the astronauts’ replacements – NASA’s Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, along with the ESA’s Samantha Cristoforetti – to the space station. An all-private crew, which included a former NASA astronaut and three businessmen who paid $55 million each for the flight, also visited the ISS for two weeks in April, the AP previously reported.

Photos: SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth after 6-month mission In this image made from video supplied by NASA, European Space Agency's Matthias Maurer exits the SpaceX Dragon space capsule after splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Tampa, Florida, early Friday, May 6, 2022. (NASA via AP)

