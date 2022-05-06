ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage news on Veer Mahaan's status

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 2 days ago
How many times have we read “Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw”? By now we have really lost count, but the wait ended in the post Wrestlemania 38 episode, when the Indian giant made his return to WWE screens worse than ever. Speaking with Sony Sports, Veer...

