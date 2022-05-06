ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Actor Henry Winkler coming to Baltimore in support of city's Hebrew Congregation

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPZ4L_0fUmmptf00

Emmy winning actor, author, and comedian Henry Winkler is coming to Baltimore.

The actor, best known for playing the iconic "Fonzie" on Happy Days will be speaking at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation's Night of Stars event on Thursday, May 12.

Winkler will be sharing funny stories from his career, life lessons, and how he overcame dyslexia to become one of Hollywood's biggest names.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation youth community. Tickets can be bought here .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Meet ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler’s Wife, Stacey Weitzman

Henry Winkler and his wife, Stacey Weitzman, have been together since 1976 and that was when Henry was appearing on Happy Days. She moved in with him that year and would get married in 1978. Stacey had a 4-year-old son when they first met but would go on and have a daughter named Zoe and a son named Max with him. What does Henry Winkler remember about meeting her?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Take a Romantic Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend. On April 29, the "CODA" actor was spotted holding hands with Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III during a romantic walk through New York City. Between grabbing coffee and doting over strangers' dogs, Holmes and Wooten exchanged a steamy kiss and several affectionate touches, according to People. During the outing, Wooten was also photographed hugging Holmes's mother, Kathy, as people strolled past them on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
People

Guiding Light and One Life to Live Star Jerry verDorn Dead at 72

Jerry verDorn, known for his long-time starring role as Ross on the popular daytime TV series Guiding Light, has died at age 72, his family confirmed. The actor, who starred as the patriarch of the show's central Marler family, died peacefully in his home on Sunday months after being diagnosed with cancer, according to an in memoriam page shared by his family.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Lucy, One Of Danny Devito’s Children, Talks About How Hard Dating Is For Celebrity Kids

There is no cuter proof of Danny Devito’s place as Hollywood’s best father than heartwarming family photos that have been posted. You cannot deny the big hearty smile on his face whenever he’s with his kids, and that combo is every photographer and viewer’s delight! Danny Devito’s children give him absolute joy whenever he is around them. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star got married to Rhea Perlman, the Poms and Cheers actress, in 1982 after more than a decade of dating, and together they created this wonderful family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Wbaltv.com

Families distraught over poor condition of loved one's gravesites at Mount Zion Cemetery

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Dozens of distraught families are demanding answers from Mount Zion Cemetery over the poor condition of their loved ones' gravesites. The cemetery on Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne is overgrown with weeds, tall grass and wildflowers. There are broken headstones, collapsing burial locations, a collection of uninstalled headstones and some markers are missing altogether. Some sites are now watery graves.
LANSDOWNE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Winkler
Popculture

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Details 'Mystery Illness' Affecting 'The Partridge Family' Star

The Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce thanked fans for their support after he was forced to step away from his radio show due to a "mystery illness." On Sunday, Bonaduce, 62, shared a screenshot from his sister Celia Bonaduce's Facebook page, in which she shared a few more details about the actor's illness. On Friday, Bonaduce announced plans to take a temporary medical leave from The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Baltimore

James “Traffic Jam Jimmy” Uhrin Dies At 65, Family Says

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WJZ) — Broadcasting legend James Uhrin, known in Baltimore as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” died of a heart attack Saturday morning, his family told FOX 45. He was 65. Uhrin debuted on Baltimore-area TV screens as Mondy the Sea Monster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show. But in recent years, he took on the name “Traffic Jam Jimmy” as he guided drivers around the Baltimore beltway each morning.  Uhrin, who studied at an electronics school run by Sinclair Broadcast Group founder Julian Smith, got his start at FOX45 in 1976. Over the years, Uhrin took on many jobs at the station, including directing,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Religion
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend, Reveals Sweet Proposal

Country singer Kassi Ashton has some exciting news to share. According to PEOPLE, Ashton is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. He made the proposal all the more special for Ashton by proposing in the same place where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram followers that Myatt proposed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

New Jersey Reunion, Atlanta Premiere, and a ‘Summer House’ Wedding

Welcome to The Morally Corrupt Bravo Show, where Rachel Lindsay will be joined every Friday by your favorite Ringer podcasters to talk everything and anything Bravo. The show begins with a group breakdown of this week’s Bravo news and gossip (03:50), before Rachel and Callie Curry discuss the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part 1 (18:30). Then, Rachel and Chelsea Stark-Jones chat about the newest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta (44:30), and finally Rachel is joined by Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker to examine the long-awaited Summer House wedding (60:47).
ATLANTA, GA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy