Eastern Shore residents visit LDS Temple — free tours continue through June 11

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
 2 days ago
KENSINGTON — A small contingent of Eastern Shore residents traveled on April 25 to Kensington to the Washington, D.C. Temple Open House of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Temple is located just off the beltway on Interstate 495, at the Connecticut Avenue exit.

Those who made the trip were immediately impressed with the gardens of brightly blooming flowers and trees as they entered the parking area of the Temple grounds. Arriving, everyone gathered inside the Temple Visitor Center to await their scheduled tour. Inside the Center is a model of the Temple showing replicated images of all seven floors of the interior of the structure.

The group's guides introduced themselves as “Jeff” from Frederick, and “Rachel” from Northern Virginia. The 13 people from the Eastern Shore were combined with 17 others, making the group 30 in total. From the Shore were Pastor Scott Lambert and his wife Mary Beth, representing Chesapeake Church of Christ in Grasonville, along with longtime CCC members Jeff and Sheryl Jaros of Stevensville, Pastor Allen Cork of New Beginnings Church of God in Christ, which is also located in Grasonville, and his Administrative Assistant Yulita Watson, Past President of Grasonville Community Center Jim Brown and his wife, Phyllis Brown, Kent Island Heritage Society President Jack Broderick and Past President Nancy Cook, Past Mayor of Bowie Audrey Scott who now resides in Queenstown, and Star Democrat Managing Editor Angela Price and her daughter Abby, a senior at Towson University, who will graduate with a degree in nursing this spring.

“The temple was beautiful, especially the Celestial Room, which was also very peaceful. I also was impressed with the baptismal font lifted on the backs of the images of the oxen,” Abby noted.

The Washington, D.C. Temple was first opened in 1974, becoming the third largest temple built. The D.C. Temple was only the 17th Temple of the L.D.S. Church at that time, and represented all of the Church’s membership in the entire eastern portion of the United States, from Maine to Florida and all states east of the Mississippi River. The Church now has more than 170 temples operating around the world, and another 100 temples currently under construction.

As is normal policy in the L.D.S. Church, Open Houses are provided for the public to “Come & See” the inside of temples before they are dedicated. The Washington, D.C. Temple was closed in 2018 for renovation with the plan to reopen it in 2020, however, the worldwide pandemic, delayed the reopening.

Free tours of the D.C. Temple are being offered to the public everyday, except Sundays, through Saturday, June 11. The tours begin at 10 a.m. each day and conclude at 9 p.m. Reservations must be made online as parking is very limited. Tickets for parking are emailed to those who are coming, with the reservation for time to arrive at the Temple grounds and time to begin the 50-minute tour, starting inside the Visitor’s Center.

"We were honored to have the privilege of touring the newly renovated Temple on a beautiful spring day, the trees, flowers and landscaping were bursting out in colorful praise to our Lord. The architecture was breathtakingly stunning, and the staff was kind, courteous and respectful. It was truly a day to remember,” Sheryl Jaros said.

Pastor Cork said, “The experience was most stimulating and enlightening. The elaborate and detailed paintings, railings, chandeliers, doors, and stained glass windows punctuated the beauty of the Temple, right up to the Assembly Room which was simply breathtaking. We agreed with our tour guides, Jeff and Rachel’s assessment, that it was far more sacred than it was secret. And the passion and dedication they expressed seemed so real and heartfelt as to share the ordinances, structure of the church, and their faith with us in a Q&A format. Lastly, the baptismal font, floral decor and film presentation were so encouraging — from the dogwoods to the multi-racial inclusivity.”

Jim and Phyllis Brown, who also attended the LDS Temple Open House in Philadelphia five years ago, compared the differences in the presentations. Both agreed, “The Washington, D.C, Temple Open House was very different, right from the beginning, as you drive onto the Temple grounds. There was a sense of spiritual peace everywhere you turned. The beautiful trees and flowers blooming, the art inside the Temple, how pristine everything was, the impressive baptismal font, and especially the light, warmth and comfort of the Celestial Room. Our Temple guides provided lots of information we don’t remember hearing when we visited Philadelphia, and we were impressed when we went to Philadelphia too!”

“The experience was unforgettable, visually stunning and educational .... The personalized sharing of the Latter-day Saint faith by the guides throughout the tour and the relationship of the faith to the physical aspects of the Temple was profoundly educational,” Broderick said.

Recalling going to the Temple Open House in 1974, when it was first built, Scott said, “The building interior is magnificent, especially the Celestial Room for meditation and reflection, however, I was most impressed with the genuine sincerity of all the speakers in their commitment to be the very best person they can be and their desire to help others make the world a better place! It was just a very positive environment. And most important, that the church leadership is completely voluntary.”

Scott is organizing another Temple trip on her own. She’s arranging for a commercial bus to take visitors the last day the tours will be available, on Saturday, June 11. The bus is scheduled to depart from the Park & Ride near the former Kmart on Kent Island at 8 a.m. and return by noon that day. The cost is $25 per person and limited to 56 people. Contact Scott at 410-991-9703 if you’d like to go.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan visited the first day of the Temple tours, April 18. He toured the Temple and met a number of L.D.S. Church leaders.

L.D.S. Annapolis Stake President Ken Niumatalolo, who oversees 11 different L.D.S. congregations in the Annapolis area, including the Kent Island congregation that covers all of Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties, and who, professionally, is the U.S. Naval Academy head football coach, said, “The thing that comes out most clearly when visiting the Temple is that everything focuses on Jesus Christ. Regardless of what room of the Temple you're in, regardless of what art you see in the temple, whatever impresses you, it all comes back to our Savior, Jesus Christ. We hope that’s what people will see.”

Upon coming to the Temple, bring good walking shoes. There are elevators available to go to all floors inside the Temple. There are also accommodations for those who have special needs, such as wheelchairs, if needed, and handicap parking. Plenty of seating exists inside the Temple.

Reporter Doug Bishop is a convert to the L.D.S. Church since 1979. He knows many of the local clergy, pastors, priests and ministers of different Christian denominations around Kent Island, and has covered many of their events over the past 20 years. He also considers those church leaders to be his friends in Christ.

Bay Times & Record Observer

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

