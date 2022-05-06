ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant defends his lost rest during Game Two of the Warriors-Grizzlies

By Vita Walton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant doubles down on her controversial stance as the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Warriors in Game 2 of Western Conference semi-finals. distance NBA’s last two minutes report indicated That the Grizzlies star should have been called in to dribble the ball Tuesday night at FedExForum, Morant...

Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ja Morant Tonight

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant needs some help. Morant was spectacular vs. the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough. Memphis fell in a blowout. If it wasn't for Morant, what was a 20-point deficit for most of the night might have been closer...
Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
Charles Barkley believes Luka Doncic “has to learn to play without the ball” in order for the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Phoenix Suns

Despite two fantastic performances from Luka Doncic in the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns, the Mavs find themselves in a 0-2 hole as they head back home. Doncic has been sensational; unfortunately, the rest of his team has not been on the same level as their young superstar.
Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
Look: Jalen Rose’s Facial Hair Going Viral On Sunday

Throughout his career on television, ESPN’s Jalen Rose has developed a reputation for always having his hairline freshly shaped up. It’s a well-earned rep, and for Rose, it also carries over to his facial hair. Interestingly, it is that facial hair that is going viral on Sunday, and not for a good reason.
Grizzlies' Bane believes only Steph is better 3-point shooter

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been relatively quiet through the first two games of the second-round NBA playoff series against the Warriors as he plays through a back injury, but his confidence appears to be through the roof. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bane claimed that Steph Curry...
Sixers get slapped with $50,000 fine for Joel Embiid move

The Philadelphia 76ers have been slapped with a $50,000 fine after violating the rules pertaining to injury reporting in the case of Joel Embiid. Embiid suit up for the Sixers in Game 3 of their showdown with the Miami Heat on Friday, putting up 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Philly get their first win in the Eastern Conference semifinals series. However, he was initially listed as doubtful for the game.
