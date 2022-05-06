ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton Community Donates More Than $5K Following Street Vendor Robbery

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter returning home Tuesday evening from a day's work of selling ice cream on his tricycle, 81-year-old Juan Martinez, also known as Don Juan, was robbed at gunpoint in front of his Stockton home. His...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Citizen Jane
2d ago

It’s good to know that there are still good people out there. God bless everyone who donated money to help this man. The vile criminals who robbed him may think they got away with it, but God knows who you are. You will have to answer to Him.

