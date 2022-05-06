Transfer news: City set sights on De Jong

FIFA 22's Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest squad is now out in packs. Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards with overall 97 ratings. The next highest cards includes...
MANCHESTER UNITED face a transfer blow as Borussia Dortmund hope to finalise a deal to land Paulo Dybala, according to reports. And that will pave the way for Erling Haaland - who United themselves have been linked with - to leave Dortmund and join their local rivals Man City. Dybala,...
Paul Pogba will not make a final decision about his future until the end of the season, when his Manchester United contract expires. Sky Sports News reported last month the France international, who is thought to have played his final game for United as he is out with a calf injury, has not ruled out staying in the Premier League.
According to claims, Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag would have convinced one of his current Ajax Midfielders to follow him to Old Trafford the following season. Manchester United's poor performances in all competitions this season might have to do with the lack of interest in buying a new midfielder.
Manchester City could make a move for Paul Pogba when his contract runs out at Manchester United this summer. City boss Pep Guardiola is looking for central midfield reinforcements given veteran Fernandinho plans to leave the club at the end of the season. City have already ruled themselves out of...
Soon-to-be new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is set to offer new deals to in-demand duo Reece James and Mason Mount. According to the Daily Mail, Boehly is close to completing a £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea and has committed to keeping hold of the club for at least ten years.
MANCHESTER CITY are lining up a sensational move for free agent Paul Pogba this summer. Sunsport revealed City bosses have asked to be kept informed on Pogba’s situation in the coming weeks. The French World Cup winner has turned down all attempts to keep him at Old Trafford and...
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signed a three-year contract extension Friday to stay with the Premier League club through the 2024-25 season. The former Arsenal midfielder has his team on the verge of Champions League qualification for the first time in five years. With four games left, the north London club is in fourth place.
MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester City started celebrations to mark a decade since its first Premier League title by trying to prevent the sixth success being as tense or dramatic with a rout started and ended by Raheem Sterling. What had been a tight title race is...
Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni has broke silence on his future at Monaco. Tchouameni has been linked with a move to both Chelsea and Arsenal, as reported by RMC Sport. The young Monaco star has been a key player for Monaco this season, who currently sit in second place in Ligue 1.
According to reports, newly appointed manager Erik Ten Hag was tested on bringing his Ajax players to Manchester United. After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, Manchester United has had no hurries in hiring a new manager and had relaxed about it, taken some time to make their best choice. The Red...
Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will miss the final three games of Manchester City's season in a major blow to their title race hopes. City moved three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with a convincing 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
ERIK TEN HAG has suffered a setback in his preparations to take over at Manchester United after his first choice assistant rejected the chance to join him at Old Trafford. Fred Rutten, who worked with Ten Hag at PSV between 2009 and 2012, was reportedly the front runner to become the Dutchman's right hand man at Man Utd.
Emerson is set to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Lyon this season, according to reports. The Italian international joined the Ligue 1 side during the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal, having previously joined the Blues in January 2018. Despite speculation that Lyon would look...
After taking some time to reflect on their disappointing Champions League semi-final defeat on Wednesday, the Premier League champions face the first of their final four league games against Eddie Howe's Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. A win against the Magpies will see the Blues return to...
