Premier League

Transfer news: City set sights on De Jong

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal with Manchester City to keep him...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Mo Salah is one of six Liverpool stars selected in FIFA 22's Premier League Team of the Season and leads the ratings with Cristiano Ronaldo - but what Man United team-mate's inclusion has caused a stir and who outside of the 'Big Six' makes the cut?

FIFA 22's Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest squad is now out in packs. Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards with overall 97 ratings. The next highest cards includes...
Pep Guardiola
Frenkie De Jong
Fox News

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signs 3-year contract extension

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signed a three-year contract extension Friday to stay with the Premier League club through the 2024-25 season. The former Arsenal midfielder has his team on the verge of Champions League qualification for the first time in five years. With four games left, the north London club is in fourth place.
Europe
Netherlands
FC Barcelona
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target breaks silence on future

Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni has broke silence on his future at Monaco. Tchouameni has been linked with a move to both Chelsea and Arsenal, as reported by RMC Sport. The young Monaco star has been a key player for Monaco this season, who currently sit in second place in Ligue 1.
Yardbarker

Report: Emerson to Return to Chelsea After Loan Spell at Lyon

Emerson is set to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Lyon this season, according to reports. The Italian international joined the Ligue 1 side during the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal, having previously joined the Blues in January 2018. Despite speculation that Lyon would look...
