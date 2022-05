PHOENIX — (AP) — Monty Williams won the NBA Coach of the Year award on Monday after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season. The Suns were the NBA’s best team by far during the regular season, finishing with eight more wins than any other team. The 50-year-old Williams has been the Suns’ coach for three seasons and the team has improved in each of them.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 MINUTES AGO