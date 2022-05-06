ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Letter to the editor: Go figure

By STEVE BASS
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago

Republicans have been curiously quiet regarding the insurrection, treasonous acts and sedition that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. They have also huddled in silence while Kevin McCarthy covers himself with multiple lies regarding...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ending Roe v Wade could badly backfire on Republicans during elections this year

On Monday night, Politico reported that a majority of the US supreme court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade, eviscerate a half-century of precedent, and leave the issue of abortion to the states. Five of the court’s nine justices are prepared to give the Republican base exactly what it demanded. The remaining question for the Republican party is whether answered prayers are the most dangerous.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Haiti#Laos#Republicans#Scotus#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy