Small Business

Opinion: Another rewrite of the fiduciary rule? Not so fast

By Wanda James
coloradosun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a Black woman and small business owner, as well as an activist with a political and governmental background, I have seen and understood the way that businesses thrive — or dwindle — based on government regulation. For small-business owners and entrepreneurs, success depends on the government and regulatory bodies providing...

coloradosun.com

The Independent

Bernie Sanders tells Biden to end federal contracts with ‘anti-union’ companies like Amazon

US Senator Bernie Sanders has written a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to issue an executive order blocking companies like Amazon from receiving federal contracts, until the world’s largest online retailer agrees to cease what he calls “illegal anti-union activity” targeting labor organising efforts among workers in New York City and Alabama.In remarks on the floor of the US Senate on 26 April, the senator from Vermont said Amazon has engaged in a “massive attempt to undermine the Amazon union drive in direct violation of labour laws and regulations,” pointing to allegations of union busting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

Florida US Senator Marco Rubio Introduces Bill To Remove Tax Breaks For ‘Woke’ Corporations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Senator Marco Rubio has introduced a bill that would prohibit employers from deducting expenses related to their employees’ abortion travel costs or so-called “gender-affirming care” for young children of their employees. “Our tax code should be pro-family and promote a culture of life. Instead, too often our corporations find loopholes to subsidize the murder of unborn babies or horrific ‘medical’ treatments on kids. My bill would make sure this does not happen,” said Senator Rubio. The bill, the No Tax Breaks for Radical Corporate Activism Act, responds to recent announcements from several large corporations, including Amazon, Disney, Citigroup, Lyft, Yelp, Uber, Bumble, and Salesforce. Under current tax law, businesses can deduct all expenses that are “ordinary and necessary” for carrying on a trade or business, including employee health care plans, some medical expenses, or other benefits offered as a part of an employee compensation package. This bill, if it becomes law, would prohibit employers from deducting — and, as a result, taxpayers from subsidizing — their employee’s travel costs to obtain an abortion or employee’s children’s gender transition expenses.
FLORIDA STATE
rigzone.com

Manchin Pushing For Tax On Carbon-Intensive Imports

Senator Joe Manchin is proposing a border adjustment tax that would slap a levy on imports of carbon-intensive goods from countries with weaker climate policies. Senator Joe Manchin and other lawmakers are weighing a border adjustment tax that would slap a levy on imports of carbon-intensive goods from countries with weaker climate policies as they work on a potential bipartisan energy and climate package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

