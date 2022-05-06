Watch: Francis Parker pitcher Julian Custer discusses 3-2 walk-off victory over La Jolla Country Day

LINDA VISTA, Calif. -- After falling behind in the second inning on Thursday night, Francis Parker's winning streak appeared to be in jeopardy. But as they've done for the past two months, the Lancers just refuse to lose.

A run in each of the last two innings helped push Francis Parker past league rival La Jolla Country Day, 3-2, for their 19th consecutive victory.

La Jolla Country Day led 2-1 in the sixth inning before a sacrifice fly from Parker second baseman Tyler Wick evened the game at two. After the Torreys went down in order to begin the seventh inning, Parker had their chance to win it. Junior catcher Jacob Campagna led off with a walk and advanced to second base on a one-out error.

Diezel Hernandez stepped in for the Lancers and hit a ground ball made for a double play, but La Jolla Country Day's return throw to first went under the first baseman's glove allowing Campagna to sprint home from third for the winning run, leading the Lancers to a win over the Torreys for the second time in three nights.

Junior right-handed pitcher Julian Custer kept the Lancers in the game all evening, allowing four hits and two runs over his seven innings. He struck out 13 batters and did not allow a walk.

The two teams will finish up their three-game series on Friday at La Jolla Country Day with Parker holding a three-game lead on the Coastal League standings with four games left to play.