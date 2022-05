A Fox Business Network correspondent said that women concerned that their abortion rights will be stripped by the potential overturning of Roe v Wade should move to states where the practice is allowed. In the wake of the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn the landmark abortion ruling, people across the country have feared the implications of such a ruling, namely that women will lose the right to have legal abortions. If the ruling is overturned later this year, nearly half of the states in the US will automatically ban most abortions. Fox Business Network...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO