ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

LFG Surpasses Tesla To Become Second Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) now holds $3.5 billion worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD for its stablecoin reserves.

What Happened: LFG acquired another 37,863 BTC worth $1.5 billion in OTC swaps from Genesis Trading and Three Arrows Capital.

LFG is now one of the top 10 holders of Bitcoin in the world. With 80,394 BTC worth over $3.5 billion, LFG currently holds more Bitcoin than Tesla Inc TSLA. At the time of writing, MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR is the only corporate entity that holds more BTC than LFG.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CH1M9_0fUmYQsW00

Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs and the Terra LUNA/USD blockchain, said LFG plans to acquire $10 billion worth of BTC for its reserves.

“For the first time, you’re starting to see a pegged currency that is attempting to observe the bitcoin standard,” Do Kwon told CNBC.

“It’s making a strong directional bet that keeping a lot of those foreign reserves in the form of a digital native currency is going to be a winning recipe.”

The price of LUNA rallied to an all-time high of $119.18 last month. According to data from Benzinga Pro, LUNA was currently trading at $80.61, down 6.44% over the last 24 hours.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100,000 Or Shiba Inu At $0.001?

Bitcoin is considered one of the most volatile assets to trade, making future price hard to predict. Popular Ethereum-based crypto Shiba Inu is down almost 30% year-to-date. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Foundation#The Luna Foundation Guard#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Genesis Trading#Three Arrows Capital#Ust#Tesla Inc Tsla#Microstrategy Inc#Mstr#Terraform Labs#The Terra Luna Usd#Cnbc
CBS News

3 reasons cryptocurrency prices are tumbling

Bitcoin continued its slide this week, falling losing nearly 9% on Thursday and Friday amid a broader selloff in financial markets. The cryptocurrency traded Friday at just under $36,000 and is down 18% over the last month, according to Coinbase. Other major digital currencies have also pulled back sharply. Here's what experts say is weighing on cryptos.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
CNBC

Crypto prices rebound and Solana's co-founder thinks bitcoin needs proof of stake: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko speaks with CNBC's Kate Rooney about the platform's development, the token's price swings and whether bitcoin should adopt the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Getting Hammered Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bitfarms Ltd BITF, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, are all trading lower again Friday morning amid overall market weakness and a pullback in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 2.58% lower Friday morning at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher: Are Cryptos About To Shrug Off Fed's Expected Rate Hike?

Majority expect markets to "nuke" in coming week, but rate hike may already have been priced in - analyst. Bitcoin continues to face resistance at the $40,000 mark and failed to cross the level over the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the apex coin traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to $1.75 trillion.​​
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Indicator That’s Almost Never Failed Could Signal Next Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Says Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says that he’s closely following one indicator that has consistently marked the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) since 2017. In a new video, crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 68,200 YouTube subscribers to keep a close eye on the weekly Coinbase volume of Bitcoin, which he says has been an accurate indicator of trend reversals.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy