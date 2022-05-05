ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Congratulations to FGS Major Eileen Huang '22 on her new ACLU job!

Colorado College News
 4 days ago

Congratulations to Eileen Huang for her recent job offer from ACLU! Eileen majored in Feminist and Gender Studies and is graduating in Spring 2022! Eileen will...

www.coloradocollege.edu

