Detroit, MI

Federal Agents Arrest 42 Dugg For Not Surrendering to Federal Prison Camp

By Shawn Grant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising rap star 42 Dugg has been arrested by federal agents for skipping out on a prison sentence. According to the Detroit News, 42 Dugg was supposed to surrender to...

Power 102.9 NoCo

42 Dugg Arrested for Failure to Serve Six-Month Prison Sentence, Now Faces Up to Five Years – Report

42 Dugg has reportedly been arrested for failing to serve a six-month prison sentence. According to an article published by The Detroit News on Thursday (May 5), 42 Dugg—born Dion Hayes—was arrested by federal agents early Wednesday morning (May 4), after landing in Detroit on a private plane. The arrest stems from the Michigan rapper failing to report to a federal prison camp in West Virginia on April 12, after he was found guilty of illegal firearm possession and sentenced last November. Dugg could reportedly face up to five years in prison for refusing to report.
