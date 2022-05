The Philadelphia 76ers have been slapped with a $50,000 fine after violating the rules pertaining to injury reporting in the case of Joel Embiid. Embiid suit up for the Sixers in Game 3 of their showdown with the Miami Heat on Friday, putting up 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Philly get their first win in the Eastern Conference semifinals series. However, he was initially listed as doubtful for the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO