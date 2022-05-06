ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

For Japan's hard-hit airlines, demand for Hawaii flights offers glimmer of hope

By Maki Shiraki
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOD5n_0fUmXsMX00
Travelers line up to board a Hawaii-bound flight from Tokyo's Haneda International Airport during Japan's "Golden Week" holidays, in Tokyo, Japan April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Maki Shiraki

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Japan's airlines are betting on a travel recovery this summer after the COVID-19 doldrums, as many Japanese look to head overseas for the first time in years now that fully vaccinated residents no longer face quarantine curbs on their return.

After encouraging demand for flights to Hawaii during a just concluded popular holiday season, Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) (9201.T) and ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T) are hoping the outbound rise will help fill some of the gap from Japan's ongoing ban on foreign tourist arrivals.

Japan on March 1 waived all quarantine and isolation requirements for triple-vaccinated residents returning from the United States and a range of other countries. It also lowered its U.S. infection travel warning from April 1.

"The fact that you don't have to quarantine upon return is a big reason why we chose Hawaii," said Masahiro Sugiyama, who was travelling with his wife and two children.

An upswing in demand for flights to Hawaii, a long-favoured destination for many Japanese, is seen as a bellwether for the overall travel sector. It also shows that the airlines are keen to capitalise on pent up demand - even though higher fuel costs, a weak yen and expensive testing requirements are driving up costs for travellers.

"If I don't go when I can, I don't know when I'll have another chance," said Kaori Sato, a college student about to depart on a week-long trip to Hawaii with her mother and sister. "I'm still worried about corona, but I've had three vaccine shots, so I think I'll be fine."

Last year, just 510,000 Japanese went abroad, according to government statistics, down from more than 20 million in 2019.

But international bookings before the start of the recent holiday break, known in Japan as 'Golden Week', surged: At ANA they jumped more than five-fold and JAL more than four-fold, the airlines said before the start of the holidays.

ANA said it aims to bring back more flights to Los Angeles, New York and other destinations popular with Japanese tourists.

There are also hopes a ban on inbound tourists could be lifted soon after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that border measures would be reviewed next month. read more

JAL plans to resume daily flights to Hawaii from June, while ANA said it will return to using its largest planes, the 520-seater Airbus (AIR.PA) A380, for some Hawaii routes from July.

Meanwhile, customers will have to pay as much as 62,000 yen ($475) per ticket as a fuel surcharge.

Hawaii-bound Angie Matsuo said she and her parents also had to pay more than 100,000 yen combined for PCR tests required before leaving, equating to more than $250 each. Another test is needed before returning home.

"The testing is a hassle because it takes a lot of money, time, and effort," Matsuo said. "The depreciation of the yen and various price hikes are also a pain. But I don't know when I'll be able to go again, so it's now or never."

($1 = 130.6200 yen)

Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Rocky Swift; Editing by Jamie Freed

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan's service sector activity posts first growth since Dec - PMI

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s services sector activity expanded for the first time in four months in April, as consumer sentiment recovered after the government lifted coronavirus curbs following a decline in domestic Omicron infections. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Business
State
Hawaii State
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Japan#Travel Warning#Japanese#Japan Airlines Co Ltd#Jal#Ana Holdings Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Airbus
Place
Tokyo, JP
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

427K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy