Click here to read the full article. Whether you know her as Ozark’s Wendy Byrde or The Big C’s Cathy Jamison, it’s clear that Laura Linney’s serious acting chops have captivated audiences all while earning her a pretty penny. But what is Laura Linney’s net worth, exactly? The Emmy Award-winning actress didn’t get to where she is today without landing some impressive paychecks—so we’re diving into everything we know about Linney’s career and salary below. Laura Leggett Linney was born in Manhattan, New York, in February 1964 to parents Romulus and Miriam. Her father was a playwright and professor, while her mother worked as...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO