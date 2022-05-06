Most Greenville City Council candidates say more community input needed on proposed bar rule changes

This is the latest report in an ongoing series about Greenville City Council races, The election if May 17. Early voting is ongoing.

A number of Greenville City Council candidates believe more community input is needed on a plan to allow more bars in downtown Greenville.

The Greenville City Council is holding a public hearing at its May 12 meeting on a proposed ordinance that will allow new bars and nightclubs to operate within 500 feet of existing businesses.

The city’s planning and zoning commission voted 6-2 on April 19 to recommend approval of the ordinance, but recommend the council hold additional meetings with stakeholders before approving the the new rules.

The commission recommended the additional meetings because it received pushback, including some from Uptown Greenville, a business organization created to promote growth in the area, the owner of a building that was repeatedly vandalized before the 500-foot rule went into effect, the co-owner of a hotel that is being built on Evans Street and others.

Historically, the city council votes immediately after a public hearing to approve or deny the item discussed.

Incumbent mayor P.J. Connelly urged caution in an April interview.

“It’s important to receive feedback from partners and citizens,” Connelly said. “I would be in favor of hearing more feedback, as requested from the planning and zoning commission.”

An input session would be a good opportunity for citizens who don’t understand the proposed changes to ask questions and provide feedback, he said.

Elizabeth “Liz” Liles, who is challenging Connelly, said it’s a complex issue.

“I think when this decision was made years ago they just didn’t fully understand the ramifications,” she said. “It may have pushed some criminal activity in other areas of the city; it has essentially hurt businesses and prevented emerging entrepreneurs from being able to open businesses uptown.”

However, many business owners and people in the downtown area said the 500-foot rule improved safety in the area.

Liles said she believes law enforcement and businesses can work together to allow new businesses to open without over burdening the police department.

For incumbent District 4 Councilman Rick Smiley, downtown safety should extend beyond how many bars and nightclubs are operating in the area.

“Everyone should follow modern sanitation and safety codes. People should feel confident that they won’t be trapped in a fire,” Smiley said.

Under current regulations, the city can’t force existing bars and nightclubs to meet modern building and fire codes because the buildings were permitted during a different time with different regulations.

“That’s one of the things I like about this (proposed rule change) is we allow these facilities, but they have to have top-of-the-line safety. After that, I’m quite open to what it looks like,” Smiley said.

However, he understands the concerns people have about new drinking establishments potentially increasing crime.

“My opinion is that we should just talk some more. I don’t think anyone should point to the status quo and say it’s perfect,” he said. “I think everybody thinks we could do a little better, so need to talk about what it looks like.”

Smiley’s challenger, Robert McCarthy, first heard the phrase “500-foot rule” several weeks ago but didn’t get a lot of background about the ordinance.

“I don’t have a position on that because I’m not really informed on that,” McCarthy said. He wants input from existing downtown business owners, residents and potential business owners on the benefits and negatives surrounding the existing rule and potential changes.

“You tell me your side and you tell me your side. When you hear opposing viewpoints on an issue then it is easier to make a decision on what is best for the city,” he said.

Incumbent District 2 Councilwoman Rose Glover said the 500-foot rule was put in place at the request of business owners. She said during a recent walk downtown, she felt the area looked bad but she isn’t ready to make a decision about changing the ordinance because there will soon be new people on council and they may have different thoughts about the issues.

“I don’t want to get anyone all riled up. I want to discuss (the issue) with all council members, how they feel about it,” she said.

Glover’s opponent, Tonya Foreman, said she wants to hear from citizens, business owners and people who frequent local clubs and bars. She doesn’t drink so she hasn’t paid much attention to downtown nightlife.

“We need to think about recreation and leisure as something other than bars,” Foreman said.

Monica Daniels, sitting councilwoman in District 1, said she feels the ordinance does need to change. However, her constituents feel it should not be outright dismissed.

“I’m not a downtown person, to be honest with you, but I know some of the individuals in my area who have come to speak do not want it to be terminated, so to speak,” Daniels said. “Just kind of redone.”

A spokesman for William Shiver, her opponent, said he had no comment.

District 3, contested by Marion Blackburn and Nathan Cohen, comprises the Uptown District. Blackburn was on the council that approved the 500-foot rule in 2010. She said it was necessary.

“At that time we had a very dangerous downtown where there was a lot of crime and a lot of violence, including a drive-by shooting. That’s why those ordinances were passed, not because of a club or a bar is a good or bad thing. We had a concentration that wasn’t balanced and at that time wasn’t healthy.”

Blackburn said that is still the case.

“Since this ordinance was passed we’ve seen a blossoming of different businesses in our Uptown area. Let’s be clear, you can still open an establishment where you have alcohol sales, beer sales; it’s only a certain type of business.

“I absolutely support having fun downtown,” Blackburn added. “I absolutely support nightlife downtown. But I also support doing it in a way that is balanced and has a healthy mix (and is) safe for our ECU community and everyone who goes downtown.”

Cohen said he needed more information before making a decision on the ordinance. He currently sits on the city’s board of adjustment, which is responsible for reviewing the special-use permits held by bar and nightclub owners.

“What I am aware of is there are no other cities in North Carolina that have any rule such as this,” Cohen said. “I am not necessarily saying I want a bunch of college bars down there whatsoever, but would I like a martini bar or a cigar bar, something like that, to open up in those downtown areas. I don’t want to constrict any business but my full thought on that is I just don’t personally have enough information.

“I would have to be in that meeting and I’d have to hear people out to hear what their thoughts out on it. As we are oftentimes told about in the board of adjustments, you have people with opinions that are not experts in a certain field. I would want experts in a particular field to be able to come up and address those things so I could form an educated opinion.”

The proposed rule is the result of 18 months of research and work by city planning and development services staff at the direction of City Council.

Councilman Will Bell, who currently represents District 3, but is now running for the council at-large seat, proposed the rule changes, citing community interest in opening martini bars and higher-end establishments. Bell is a manager at a wine and spirts distribution company.

While Bell is unopposed on the ballot, the Pitt County Democratic Party announced last week that Sherry Broussard is running as a write-in candidate.

There is one other unopposed candidate on the Greenville City Council ballot, Les Robinson, who is running for the District 5 seat. Robinson is a member of the planning and zoning commission and voted to recommend the proposed ordinance.