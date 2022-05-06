ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Handgun, cash stolen from vehicle at Greenville residence

By Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

A vehicle break-in at a home in the Athletic District led to a gun and $100 in cash being stolen on Tuesday, according to a report from the Greenville Police Department.

The incident occurred between 2:40 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at a townhome on the 100 block of Stratford Road, the report stated. The theft was reported after 10 a.m.

A 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol valued at $450 was taken along with the cash.

The case is under further investigation.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 3200 block East 10th Street, 3:08 a.m. May 3: break-in at residence. Electronics, shoes valued at $600 stolen; case inactive.
  • 3000 block Caldwell Court, 8 p.m. May 2-8 a.m. May 3: break-in at residence. Damage to door valued at $150; case inactive.

Assaults

  • 100 block Toby Circle, 6:07 p.m. May 3: gun pulled on woman at residence. Identity stolen; case inactive.
  • 300 block Lindsay Drive, 10:25 p.m. May 3: man assaulted by known person; case active.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 1900 block Tripp Avenue, Greenville, 6:52 a.m. May 4: $500 in cash, cellphone stolen from residence; case active.
  • 500 block Weston Road, Grimesland, 11:18 a.m. May 4: internet fraud in the amount of $1,325 reported; case active.
  • 6800 block West Wilson Street, Fountain, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 4: break-in at residence; case active.
  • 900 block Fur Court, Greenville, 8-9:36 p.m. May 4: break-in at residence. Handgun valued at $300 stolen; case active.

Assaults

  • 3900 block Old River Road, Greenville, 3:31 p.m. May 3: man assaulted by parent at residence; case active.
  • 3700 block Bell Road, Fountain, 4:15 p.m. April 18: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.

