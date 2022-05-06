Greenville council weighs apartment project on Dickinson Avenue

The Greenville City Council is considering a deal with a local developer to move the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences from its Dickinson Avenue site in order to build a 150-unit apartment complex.

The deal would relocate the museum to the historic Cupola Building on Eighth Street, according to agenda materials for Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting. The council also is set to discuss a related request to make infrastructure improvements in the area.

The council is being asked to approve a nonbinding letter of intent between the city and Taft Family Ventures involving the .65-acre, city-owned parcel where the museum, formerly known as the A Time for Science, is located at 729 Dickinson Ave.

According to the agenda materials, Taft Family Ventures wants to build a 150-unit, market rate apartment complex and a 390-space parking deck on four parcels located on Dickinson Avenue and West Eighth Street. The company already owns three of the parcels and needs the city property for the project to go forward.

Under the terms of the letter of intent, the city will sell the parcel for $1.24 million. Taft will lease the city 45 parking spaces in its parking deck. Taft will also lease the Cupola Building to the museum at a price of $1 a year for 30 years as long as the museum is in existence. Taft and the city also will jointly fund $480,000 in renovations to the Cupola Building to meet the museum’s space needs.

Taff Office Equipment and the United Way of Pitt County, which are currently housed in the Cupola Building will be relocated, said Thomas F. Taft Jr., a principal with Taft Family Ventures.

The agenda materials state that the apartment complex, parking deck and improvements to the Cupola Building could have a positive impact of approximately $30 million on the city’s tax base and increase tax revenues by about $146,000.

The council also will consider approving another nonbinding letter of intent between the city, Taft Family Ventures and Stark Holdings, the company that plans to rehabilitate the E.B. Ficklen and Star Tobacco warehouse site, which borders Eighth, Ninth, Washington and Ficklen Streets.

The Taft and Stark projects require the city to make improvements to the city and streets surrounding the two locations, including:

Rebuilding Ficklen Street.

Replacing stormwater pipes that run through Ficklen Street between Dickinson Avenue and Ninth Street.

Making improvements, including adding sidewalks, updated accessibility ramps, planting trees, improved pedestrian lighting and other improvements.

The letter states the city will spend an amount not to exceed $3.1 million on the improvements.

Also on Monday’s agenda:

Presentation of the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 operating budgets for the Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority, Sheppard Memorial Library, and Greenvill