Interrail releases half-price passes to celebrate 50 years of unlimited European travel

Fifty years after the first Interrail travellers began finding their way across Europe, the railway industry has come up with its best–ever deal – half-price unlimited travel passes.

The flash sale begins this morning and lasts until 11.59pm on Tuesday 10 May, but digital passes bought now can be used at any time in the next 11 months.

The 50 per cent discount applies to longer continuous “global passes”, which allow unlimited travel for one, two or three months on the national railways of 33 participating countries.

The original one-month pass costs €335 (£279) with the offer, less than £10 per day. The rates for longer trips are even better: a two-month ticket is €366 (£304), while three months costs €451 (£375), which is less than £5 per day.

Passes can be booked for up to 11 months ahead – so you could buy now and travel next Easter, by which time remaining Covid restrictions on international travel may have been lifted.

No age limits apply, but people 27 or younger get a further 25 per cent discount and those aged 60-plus save 10 per cent. Under-12s travel free.

Interrail passes are also valid on some ferry lines, particularly across the Adriatic between Italy and Greece, though port fees apply.

Nicky Gardner, co-editor of Europe by Rail , calculates that Interrail can take travellers from Tralee in southwest Ireland, almost 10 degrees west of Greenwich, to KapÄ±koy in eastern Turkey, at over 44 degrees east – and from Arctic Norway and Sweden to Algeciras in southern Spain.

Supplements are payable for using Eurostar trains from London to France, Belgium or the Netherlands, though they are much lower than normal fares for the Channel Tunnel trains. In some countries, particularly in southern Europe, supplements are payable for faster trains.

Ms Gardner said: “As Interrail turns 50, now is perhaps the time to rediscover the slow trains which, being free of supplements and restrictions, are perfectly suited to Interrail.

“Interrail is about flexibility, stopping off on a whim, and savouring the serendipitous discoveries and diversions that come with Slow Travel.

“Perhaps Interrail’s fullest potential is yet to be realised. It’s a gift which allows us to escape the rush of modernity and to rediscover a slower Europe.”

The Dutch organisation Eurail BV, which runs the scheme, said: “The promotion runs during Europe Day which falls on 9 May, paying tribute to European unity and cultural exchange which have been at the core of the Interrail pass from the very beginning.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the UK Rail Delivery Group said: “Many of us are increasingly concerned about our personal impact on the environment, and what we can do to lessen it.

“We hope that this great offer on Interrail global passes will help more people enjoy sustainable and scenic adventures by train this summer”.

Helen Coffey, travel editor of The Independent and author of upcoming flight-free memoir Zero Altitude , said: “Climate-wise, we know we need to be getting off planes and onto trains wherever possible. Not only does an Interrail pass allow travellers to do that, it also embodies all the best bits about slow travel: taking your time to reach your destination, having the freedom to be flexible about where you stop off and when, and creating a multi-stop itinerary where the ‘getting there’ bit is as exciting as the ‘there’ itself.

“And the half-price offer makes it all the more attractive as a holiday option; hopefully this will entice more Brits to try something new and get exploring.”