ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Interrail releases half-price passes to celebrate 50 years of unlimited European travel

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hicQA_0fUmUogY00

Fifty years after the first Interrail travellers began finding their way across Europe, the railway industry has come up with its best–ever deal – half-price unlimited travel passes.

The flash sale begins this morning and lasts until 11.59pm on Tuesday 10 May, but digital passes bought now can be used at any time in the next 11 months.

The 50 per cent discount applies to longer continuous “global passes”, which allow unlimited travel for one, two or three months on the national railways of 33 participating countries.

The original one-month pass costs €335 (£279) with the offer, less than £10 per day. The rates for longer trips are even better: a two-month ticket is €366 (£304), while three months costs €451 (£375), which is less than £5 per day.

Passes can be booked for up to 11 months ahead – so you could buy now and travel next Easter, by which time remaining Covid restrictions on international travel may have been lifted.

No age limits apply, but people 27 or younger get a further 25 per cent discount and those aged 60-plus save 10 per cent. Under-12s travel free.

Interrail passes are also valid on some ferry lines, particularly across the Adriatic between Italy and Greece, though port fees apply.

Nicky Gardner, co-editor of Europe by Rail , calculates that Interrail can take travellers from Tralee in southwest Ireland, almost 10 degrees west of Greenwich, to KapÄ±koy in eastern Turkey, at over 44 degrees east – and from Arctic Norway and Sweden to Algeciras in southern Spain.

Supplements are payable for using Eurostar trains from London to France, Belgium or the Netherlands, though they are much lower than normal fares for the Channel Tunnel trains. In some countries, particularly in southern Europe, supplements are payable for faster trains.

Ms Gardner said: “As Interrail turns 50, now is perhaps the time to rediscover the slow trains which, being free of supplements and restrictions, are perfectly suited to Interrail.

“Interrail is about flexibility, stopping off on a whim, and savouring the serendipitous discoveries and diversions that come with Slow Travel.

“Perhaps Interrail’s fullest potential is yet to be realised. It’s a gift which allows us to escape the rush of modernity and to rediscover a slower Europe.”

The Dutch organisation Eurail BV, which runs the scheme, said: “The promotion runs during Europe Day which falls on 9 May, paying tribute to European unity and cultural exchange which have been at the core of the Interrail pass from the very beginning.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the UK Rail Delivery Group said: “Many of us are increasingly concerned about our personal impact on the environment, and what we can do to lessen it.

“We hope that this great offer on Interrail global passes will help more people enjoy sustainable and scenic adventures by train this summer”.

Helen Coffey, travel editor of The Independent and author of upcoming flight-free memoir Zero Altitude , said: “Climate-wise, we know we need to be getting off planes and onto trains wherever possible. Not only does an Interrail pass allow travellers to do that, it also embodies all the best bits about slow travel: taking your time to reach your destination, having the freedom to be flexible about where you stop off and when, and creating a multi-stop itinerary where the ‘getting there’ bit is as exciting as the ‘there’ itself.

“And the half-price offer makes it all the more attractive as a holiday option; hopefully this will entice more Brits to try something new and get exploring.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘My child had no shoes to put on his feet’: Anger as Qantas offloads bags before Australia-London flight

Enraged Qantas passengers have gone days without luggage on trips to the UK from Australia, after the airline offloaded some economy bags before taking off from Darwin.Customers claim they weren’t told until the flight had almost landed in London, with some saying they have gone four or five days without their belongings.The airline says that essential works to Darwin Airport’s runway last week are to blame for additional aircraft weight restrictions, which they claim forced staff to unload some economy passengers’ bags without warning.This morning, customer Sam Thanos tweeted that his party had gone four days without bags after touching...
WORLD
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
Narcity USA

Here's The Best Time To Book A Flight This Year & When Airline Prices Are Expected To Soar

If you’ve been thinking about booking flights this summer for your holiday travel plans, consider this your personal invitation to get it done. As in, do it now. Industry reports show that U.S. domestic and international flight prices have jumped significantly since the beginning of the year, and the cost of a ticket is only predicted to get higher as air travel bounces back from the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Travel#Europe Travel#Travel Itinerary#Digital#Covid#Rail#Kap
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney Park Announces Permanent Closure of Classic Ride

One of the most iconic Disney theme park rides will be permanently shut down at Tokyo Disneyland. The Oriental Land Company, which operates Tokyo Disneyland, has announced that Space Mountain will permanently close as part of a planned renovation of that park's Tomorrowland. Space Mountain will be replaced by an "entirely new" version of the ride, which will retain its original indoor roller coaster concept, but will feature more immersive special effects and enhanced performances. Space Mountain will close in 2024 and the new ride will open sometime in 2027. A single piece of concept art showing off the new Space Mountain can be seen below:
TRAVEL
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman finds 2,000-year-old bust of Roman general in Texas thrift store priced at $34.99

A 2,000-year-old bust of a Roman general will soon return home to Germany after a Texas-based antiques dealer discovered it under a table at a thrift store priced at $34.99 (£28.23).Antique dealer Laura Young told The Art Newspaper that she was looking for potential treasures when she spotted the bust in 2018 “on the floor, under a table,” at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas.A Goodwill employee even helped her carry the bust to her car, Ms Young said, where it was strapped into her backseat with a seatbelt.The bust, which she said “looked pretty dirty”, turned out to be more...
SHOPPING
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy