Okmulgee County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Okmulgee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 17:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Okmulgee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Deep Fork River near Beggs...

alerts.weather.gov

WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
City
Beggs, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alleghany, Bath, Craig, Giles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Craig; Giles FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Virginia, Giles, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. In West Virginia, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET Any additional snow accumulations will generally remain around an inch or less going forward today.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
#Flood
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Harding County; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County and Harding County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means that damaging high winds of 58 mph or greater are likely or imminent. Secure all loose outdoor furniture. Monitor the latest forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite media source. Target Area: San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands; Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands and San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means that damaging high winds of 58 mph or greater are likely or imminent. Secure all loose outdoor furniture. Monitor the latest forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite media source. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Major roadways impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 29 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 29. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 47.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 51.2 feet Friday, May 20. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.1 feet on 05/25/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Virginia, Giles, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. In West Virginia, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Periods of blowing dust could reduce visibility.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
Salina Post

Additional rainfall expected Thursday

Additional off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will impact the region today. Pockets of heavy rainfall are likely. The flooding risk will be highest across southeast Kansas where rainfall was heaviest yesterday and last night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible in the Black Mesa area and the Chuska Mountains near Buffalo Pass. Areas of blowing dust possible along I-40 from Winslow to Petrified Forest National Park. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Areas within the Colorado River Valley, as well as the Black Mesa area and the Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from now to 11 PM MST this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduced visibilities at times, especially for areas north of the Mogollon Rim into the Navajo Nation.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

