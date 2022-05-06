Mountain Lion Spotted on Ladera Resident's Surveillance Camera

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Fish and wildlife officials are investigating another reported bear sighting in Vacaville on Thursday. The department says it’s possible it’s the same bear that was spotted in the city earlier this week – but they can’t say for sure, since the animals can travel up to 20 miles per day. Neighbors reported seeing a young bear along the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue on Monday. The bear was seen roaming the neighborhood, prompting authorities to close off some roads for a time. By Tuesday morning, wildlife officials said the bear appeared to have returned home. A biologist is now monitoring the bear spotted on Thursday, but they hope it will return to its habitat up in the hills surrounding northern Solano County on its own. Wildlife officials say their goal is to give the bear a chance to go home on its own if it hasn’t acted aggressively.

