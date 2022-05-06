ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf may increase on Sunday, and a High Surf Advisory may be needed for west-facing beaches.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River at Fenton. Meramec River at Pacific. Meramec River near Eureka. Meramec River near Arnold. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River at Pacific. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.4 feet, Private road under the Highway F bridge becomes flooded at this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Sunday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Meramec River Pacific 15.0 19.0 18.0 11.5 5.3 4.2 3.8
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1230 PM EDT this afternoon for portions of north central Maryland and western Maryland, including the following counties: in north central Maryland, Washington. In western Maryland, Allegany. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1230 PM EDT this afternoon for portions of north central Maryland and western Maryland, including the following counties: in north central Maryland, Washington. In western Maryland, Allegany. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway and Highway 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening around 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO MONDAY, MAY 23 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Monday, May 23. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday, May 17 and to a crest of 48.7 feet Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.5 Sun 10 am CD 44.2 44.4 44.9
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 29 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 29. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 47.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 51.2 feet Friday, May 20. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.1 feet on 05/25/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means that damaging high winds of 58 mph or greater are likely or imminent. Secure all loose outdoor furniture. Monitor the latest forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite media source. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Major roadways impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, strongest in higher terrain and on the west sides of the islands. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means that damaging high winds of 58 mph or greater are likely or imminent. Secure all loose outdoor furniture. Monitor the latest forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite media source. Target Area: San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands; Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands and San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alleghany, Bath, Craig, Giles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Craig; Giles FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Virginia, Giles, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. In West Virginia, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Virginia, Giles, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. In West Virginia, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

