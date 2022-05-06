ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna says ‘I do’ in ASAP Rocky music video as fans speculate secret marriage

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
 2 days ago

Fans are speculating whether A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have secretly married, after the rapper released a new music video containing snippets what appeared to be a wedding ceremony.

On Thursday (5 May), Rocky released a music video for his new single “DMB.” In the video, the Harlem-born rapper celebrates his relationship with Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with their first child.

According to a press release, the video shows the couple as “true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances”.

In one clip, Rocky is seen wearing gold grills emblazoned with the question: “Marry Me?”

The camera then cuts to Rihanna, showing off her own grills with the phrase: “I Do.”

Soon after the music video was premiered, fans started speculating about whether or not Rocky and Rihanna actually got married in real life.

“Not Rihanna and A$AP Rocky casually announcing that they’ve been married this whole time,” wrote one fan.

Another person added: “A$AP Rocky and Rihanna went from ‘Fashion Killa’ to ‘D.M.B’ and getting married?! I can’t believe this.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for comment.

The couple announced the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy during an outing in New York City in January, during which Rihanna was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that displayed her pregnant belly.

HipHopDX.com

Rihanna 'Crying Nonstop' As She Cancels Baby Shower Following A$AP Rocky's Arrest

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he and Rihanna were returning from Barbados for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting. According to The Sun, a source close to the couple says the very pregnant Rihanna has been extremely emotional in the wake of the incident. The couple was supposedly expected to hold a baby shower on Wednesday night (April 20) but was canceled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
People

Rihanna Says She 'Took a While' to Let A$AP Rocky 'Out of the Friend Zone'

Rihanna is opening up about how her relationship with A$AP Rocky came to be. In a new Vogue cover story published Tuesday, the performer spoke at length about the long road to romance with the 33-year-old rapper, whom she first met in 2012, telling the magazine it takes her some time to establish a true relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Asap Rocky
Person
Rihanna
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
#Music Video#Fashion Killa#Dmb
Amy Christie

Family welcomes baby no. 9 with a tender reveal: "It's been so rewarding to experience motherhood"

When a 29-year-old mom announced that she was pregnant for the ninth time, many people thought it was time for a little girl. However, the touching moment she and her husband organized to let their sons and the world know that this summer, they would welcome another baby boy and love him as a precious gift will stay as a treasured memory for years to come.
DALLAS, TX
thesource.com

Rihanna’s Appearance at The Met Gala Is Her Biggest Boss Move Yet

Rihanna shut down this year’s Met Gala and she wasn’t even physically in the building! In honor of the singer and moguls’ show-stopping looks at this year’s annual charity ball The Met Museum dedicated a tribute to Rihanna by immortalizing her with a marble statue that bears her likeness- baby bump included. The statue was placed with the other Greek-Roman god statues a true testament to her star power and impact on the world of fashion. Rihanna revealed the look on Instagram with the caption ”shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Pregnant Rihanna and Boyfriend ASAP Rocky Spotted on Date for 1st Time Since His Arrest

Following ASAP Rocky’s arrest, he was spotted with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, for the first time since posting bail. The twosome — who were first linked in February 2020 — were photographed having dinner with friends and family in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, April 23, according to photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The 33-year-old “Fashion […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

