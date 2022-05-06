ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife of troll who Drake messaged after ‘ghostwriter’ jibe speaks out

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The wife of the man who trolled Drake with a dig about his young son has spoken out after the singer surprised her by following her on Instagram.

On Wednesday (4 May), the 35-year-old Canadian rapper joked about supportive fathers and his own competitive nature in a comment on an Instagram post by coach Chris Matthews, who uses the handle @LethalShooter.

Soon after, social media user Ceddy Bowden wrote under his comment: “Ya son prolly play with ghostwriters.” The remark was a reference to past accusations about Drake of using ghostwriters.

Drake replied to the troll, saying: “I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.”

Bowden’s wife Toni responded to Drake’s remark: “Oh hey @champagnepapi, my husband @ceddybo_ybagnm decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life.”

Drake continued the conversation, this time through a direct message to Toni, saying: “I’m here for u ma.”

On Thursday (5 May), Toni spoke out about the incident in detail, criticising the unnecessary attention she had received.

“To clear a few things up… I did not ask for any of this. I did not make my husband troll anybody. I did not make Drake start following me. I did not make y’all start commenting or following,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Toni went on to say she had no interest in becoming famous and that she was only getting attention because of “a random comment between two grown men”. She clarified that she and her husband were “very happy” together.

“Chill out with the angry, hateful messages,” she added.

“I am unaffected, not responding, and you are wasting your time and energy sending them to me. I post about me, my family, my dog, my everyday life. If you like allat, welcome to my page! We happy, we always eat good, and we have fun. Y’all’s narrative ain’t it.”

