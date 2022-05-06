ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Via AP news wire
APRIL 29-MAY 5, 2022

From civilian evacuations amid the war in Ukraine , to May Day protests in Paris and Ramadan celebrations in Morocco and Romania, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa .

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in Paris.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

