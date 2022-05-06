Art Contest Winner’s Work on Display at Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center

STOCKTON (CBS13) – From the Dixon May Fair to the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, this Mother’s Day weekend will be full of events across the region. The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival kicked off in Stockton at noon on Friday. There’s live music, carnival games, monster truck rides – along with all kinds of asparagus dishes, from fried asparagus to asparagus ice cream. It will run at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds all weekend. Concerts in the Park officially returns to downtown Sacramento on Friday evening as well. The popular event at Cesar Chavez Park features live bands and DJs, but it was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic. Organizers announced a slate of more than 50 bands that plan on performing over the course of 12 weeks. It will run through July 29. The Dixon May Fair also kicked off on Thursday to a large crowd. That event will run through Sunday at the Dixon Fairgrounds.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO