Trump asked about launching Patriot missiles into Mexico, claims ex-defence secretary’s book

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
 2 days ago

Former defense secretary Mark Esper has revealed in his new book that former president Donald Trump allegedly asked him in 2020 about launching missiles into Mexico to “destroy the drug labs”.

Mr Trump is said to have told Mr Esper that “we could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly”, reported the The New York Times , citing book excerpts.

According to Mr Esper’s upcoming memoir A Sacred Oath , Mr Trump said Mexico didn’t “have control of their own country” and that “no one would know it was us”.

Mr Esper objected to his idea at the time.

The exchange is one of the many stunning discussions between the former president and Mr Esper detailed in the book.

The author is quoted by NYT as saying that he felt he was “writing for history and for the American people”.

Speaking about Mr Trump, Mr Esper said he was “an unprincipled person who, given his self-interest, should not be in the position of public service”.

The book also revealed Mr Trump allegedly seemed more “emboldened, and more erratic after he was acquitted in his first impeachment trial”.

Mr Esper wrote that the former president tried to “tighten his grip on the executive branch with demands of personal loyalty”.

The book also revealed that Mr Trump wanted to put 10,000 active-duty troops on the streets of Washington on 1 June 2020.

This was when large protests against police brutality erupted in different parts of the country following George Floyd ’s murder.

“Can’t you just shoot them?” Mr Trump allegedly remarked to Mr Esper about the protesters, according to an excerpt of the book accessed by Axios.

“Just shoot them in the legs or something?”

The former president eventually fired Mr Esper in early November 2020, just days after losing the presidential election.

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

