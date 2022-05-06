Adele says she’s ‘never been happier’ as she celebrates 34th birthday

Adele has said she’s “never been happier” as she thanked fans for their well-wishes on her 34th birthday.

The “Easy On Me” singer said she had “so many blessings to be grateful for” as she reflected on the previous year.

The past 12 months have seen many twists and turns for the Brit-award winner, who released her highly-anticipated fourth studio album 30, before having to cancel her Las Vegas residency.

“What a difference a year makes!” Adele wrote on Instagram , sharing two candid photos of herself.

“If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!

“I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for.

“This is 34, and I love it here!Thank you for the birthday love as always x”

Released in November last year, 30 marked Adele’s return to music after a six-year gap .

The album reached No 1 in more than 20 countries, including the UK where it spent five weeks at the top of the Official Albums Chart.

During the week of the album’s release Adele achieved a chart double on the Official Singles Chart with two songs from the album – “Easy On Me” at No 1 and “Oh My God” at No 2.

Following its release, 30 surpassed more than five million physical album equivalent units in less than two months.

Alongside its launch, Adele took part in a tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey , in which she discussed the album’s themes of divorce, motherhood and heartache.

She also announced a residency in Caesar’s Palace, due to run from January through April 2022, but was forced to cancel at short notice, citing delivery delays and the impact of coronavirus.

She recently revealed on The Graham Norton Show that the shows would definitely be going ahead in 2022, and hinted at pregnancy plans for next year.

The singer is currently dating American sports agent Rich Paul and has a nine-year old son, Angelo.